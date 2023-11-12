With CeeDee Lamb sure to draw plenty of attnetion on Sunday, Brandin Cooks has an opportunity to ahve a breakout game.

Brandin Cooks vs. Deonte Banks/Cor’Dale Flott There’s been a lot of talk this week about Brandin Cooks and his lack of involvement in the offense through eight weeks (17 receptions for 165 yards), but there could be an opportunity for the 10-year veteran to take advantage of an inexperienced and depleted secondary on Sunday afternoon. Cooks will see a variety of different matchups on Sunday afternoon, but what he will see on a consistent basis is man coverage with the Giants running more man than any team in the NFL. As a result, there should be opportunities for Cooks to get loose over the top of the defense and finally find some mass production in the Cowboys offense. Giants first round pick Deonte Banks will be the highlight of the secondary for the division rivals with Adoree Jackson ruled out with a concussion, but also expect Cooks to line up against Cor’Dale Flott in the slot.

The Dallas Cowboys are a good team with the potential to be “super” but could they be in transition despite aspirations for a championship?

MICHAEL GALLUP’S INCONSISTENCIES KICKED THE DOOR WIDE OPEN FOR JALEN TOLBERT I’m genuinely trying not to get caught in the moment. One moment, I spoke highly of Michael Gallup, and the next, it was time to replace him with a younger understudy. Unfortunately, he left the door open with his inconsistency. He doesn’t have the same issues in the season as Brandin Cooks. Dak is finding Gallup and feeding him targets. He’s just not coming down with them at a high clip. The front office and coaching staff must ask themselves if it is time to elevate Jalen Tolbert. Technically, it has already been happening. The Philadelphia Eagles game stood out with the wide-open drop, but the worst game was the LA Chargers. Granted, treat each target differently, but he got 10 targets and only hauled in 3 receptions. If Dallas made the switch now, we’d still be talking about a wide receiver three role. Gallup’s contract has no guaranteed money after this year, with an almost $14 million salary cap hit. You have the younger, cheaper guy who is trending upwards. Why not make the change now since it’s likely to happen this offseason anyway?

A look into the Cowboys’ crystal ball predicts their next few games.

Week 11: @ Carolina Panthers They’re still professionals but this is a bad team with not a lot going for them. Prediction: Win (7-3) Week 12: vs Washington Commanders (Thanksgiving) The Commanders offense seems to be coming into it’s own as Sam Howell gets more skins on the wall, no pun intended. This isn’t going to be the cakewalk many think it will be, but Dallas should still prevail. Prediction: Win (8-3) Week 13: vs Seattle Seahawks The Seahawks haven’t played as well as their record says and their defense is the biggest culprit. Seattle already has a big road win, handling the Detroit Lions, but that was back in Week 2. It’s tough to get a read on just what caliber of team Seattle is in 2023, other than they have capable ceilings. Prediction: Win (9-3) Week 14: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles Did You Know? Remember those Sportscenter bits at the ends of the shows? Did you know the Cowboys have won their last five home games against the Philadelphia Eagles? And by an average margin of just under 16 points a contest? Weird, right? Prediction: Win (10-3)

If the Cowboys game is a blowout, should they prepare to give Trey Lance some reps?

Making Lance fully active against New York would mean taking someone else off the board. But with WR KaVontae Turpin missing the entire week of practice with a should injury, Dallas could sit him and give Lance that roster spot. They could use RB Rico Dowdle and WR Jalen Tolbert, who are regularly active already, to cover the kick and punt return duties. Then again, some would like to see RB Deuce Vaughn, who’s been inactive the last few weeks, get back into action if Turpin doesn’t play. If the Cowboys agree, the roster spot could come from any number of other possibilities. Another way to go, which comes with more risk, is to make Lance QB2 on Sunday and designate Cooper Rush as the emergency option. Again, if something happened to Dak Prescott, that means Lance would also have to be injured before Rush could enter the game. And while nobody’s afraid of the Giants this week, this is still a home game against a division rival. Dallas can ill afford to drop it, both for its lingering hopes in the NFC East and to avoid losing ground in the wild card race. New York is down to its own third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, after injuries to Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones. One would hope that Lance, the third-overall pick in 2021, could outduel DeVito if needed. But he’s with the Cowboys for a reason and it may be too soon to put that much faith in him. Why am I proposing this? Is playing Trey Lance at all this season necessary? Maybe not in the short term, but Dallas has big decisions to make next offseason at quarterback. The fourth year of Lance’s rookie contract comes with a $5.3 million salary cap hit. The Cowboys would almost have to make him the primary backup at that point and use Cooper Rush’s money to pay for part of it.

