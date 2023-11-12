The Dallas Cowboys, for the second time this season, absolutely humiliated the New York Giants and we loved every single second of it. We knew coming into this game that Dallas generally beat up on bad teams, responded well after a loss, protected their home building and also owned the Giants. It all created this incredible force that was too much for New York to overcome on Sunday and as a result the good guys are 6-3 to this point on the season.

Given the positive energy all throughout AT&T Stadium we are here for an entirely stock up stock report. The good times are always good and should be celebrated as such.

Vamos!

Stock Up: CeeDee Lamb

Entering this game CeeDee Lamb was coming off of an incredible hot streak. He recently became just the fourth wide receiver in team history to record at least 450 receiving yards in a three-game stretch (Terrell Owens, Miles Austin and Amari Cooper) and did not waste any time picking up where he left off.

It is clear that Dak Prescott really trusts Lamb and knows that he will make plays happen, but it is also evident that play-caller Mike McCarthy feels this way as well. The first score of the game happened by way of Lamb, but from a hand off as opposed to a pass.

With the ball in his hands Lamb is one of the most incredible players in the NFL, a quality of his dating all the way back to Oklahoma. He is the engine that is powering this offense as a whole right now. As he goes, they go.

Lamb became the first Cowboy in the Super Bowl era to record at least 600 receiving yards in a four-game stretch. He had 617 in these last four contests.

Stock Up: Brandin Cooks

We spent some time this past week bemoaning the Cowboys’ usage of Brandin Cooks (really the lack of it) and it seems like the team heard us!

Cooks had more than his season total in terms of yardage with the team. He entered Sunday with 165 yards on the season and had 104 before the whistle blew at halftime. He finished with 173.

BRANDIN COOKS IS BEING USED



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RvVT8UQU8J — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 12, 2023

It seemed like the Cowboys were on a mission to feed Cooks in this game and I’d have to say that is a mission well-accomplished. Things may have taken all the way until mid-November, but he had his breakout game in this offense. Heck at one point the Cowboys even dialed up Cooks as a deep threat.

More please. Lots more.

Stock Up: Jalen Brooks

As if there weren’t enough good vibes in the air with Brandin Cooks getting involved, the Cowboys also formally unveiled rookie draft pick Jalen Brooks to the world.

Brooks recorded his first two career receptions in the first half of this game when things were still moderately a contest between the Cowboys and Giants. We are not talking about some garbage time, throwaway receptions. These came from Dak Prescott in moments of legitimate importance. He finished with four receptions for 39 yards.

Stock Direction: Rico Dowdle

There have obviously been opinions shared by many that involve Rico Dowdle being used more. At this point it is really difficult to argue against. Dowdle has such an intense running style that it seems like you would want to involve it more.

Dowdle saw a fair bit of action early in the game, including on the opening possession, so perhaps the Cowboys are starting to feel this way as well. He finished with 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Stock Up: Jake Ferguson

Midway through the second quarter it seemed like the Cowboys were really trying to get Tony Pollard into the endzone. Perhaps the Giants thought this as well which led to the play-action game being so successful. Dak Prescott hit Jake Ferguson with relative ease.

Ferguson has become an extremely reliable weapon for Prescott and one that can be turned to with great confidence in the redzone. Ferguson has four catches for 26 yards to go with his touchdown.

Stock Up: Dak Prescott

Early on, Dak may have been headed toward a stock down because the interception in the first half was far and away the worst one that he has thrown this season. It was not a tipped ball or great read by the defender, it was simply a disaster of a throw.

But Prescott was remarkable in the first half outside of that throw. We know that he has a high level of ownership over the Giants and he punctuated it with a rushing touchdown to send things to the break. Simply put, he was totally and completely in his bag.

And then he added to his work in the second half. Greg Olsen threw plenty of praise Dak’s way on the broadcast. Prescott is performing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Stock Up: Sam Williams and Neville Gallimore

It was great to see Williams and Gallimore get on the sack board in the first half of the game. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was clearly struggling to handle the Cowboys defense as a whole and in moments like that you need plays to be made by everyone. Williams and Gallimore made sure that happened.

Stock Up: Dante Fowler and DeMarcus Lawrence

In a similar way they got the second half started with back-to-back sacks right away that put the Giants in third and forever. When it rains it pours.

Stock Up: Mazi Smith

We will need to re-watch the game to make sure, but this felt like the best performance of Mazi Smith’s young career with the Dallas Cowboys. It was obviously an easy day for most of the team, but you love to see things like this.

Stock Up: Michael Gallup

It seemed as if Lamb and Cooks would dominate the day for Dallas, but Michael Gallup got his before it was all said and done.

All told it was a masterful day for the Dallas Cowboys offense and just about literally everybody involved.