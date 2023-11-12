Cowboys vs Giants inactives: KaVontae Turpin out, Deuce Vaughn active

The Cowboys are getting closer to kickoff in their second game of the year against the Giants, this time playing in front of a home crowd at AT&T Stadium. Now we know who will and won’t be suiting up for this one:

The big news here is that KaVontae Turpin is out after injuring his shoulder on a return in last week’s game. This isn’t much of a surprise, as Turpin didn’t practice all week with the injury. With Turpin out, it makes rookie running back Deuce Vaughn active for the first time since Week 5 against the 49ers. Vaughn is expected to fill in for Turpin as a return specialist after practicing in that capacity throughout the week.

Turpin is the only Cowboys player to be inactive for this game due to injury. The rest of the group features the usual healthy scratches like Viliami Fehoko, Jalen Brooks, Eric Scott Jr., Asim Richards, Noah Igbinoghene, and Trey Lance. As usual, Lance is the designated emergency quarterback for the game.

As for the Giants, they’re once again dealing with plenty of injuries. Two different offensive linemen, tackle Evan Neal and guard Mark Glowinski, were ruled out earlier in the week. Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is also out with a concussion. The Giants have been riddled with injuries all year, and today is no different.