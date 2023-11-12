The Dallas Cowboys came in as 17-point favorites for this game. They were on an 11-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium, a five-game winning streak against the New York Giants, and their opponent was extremely injury stricken. But the Cowboys still had business to take care of. Let’s scroll through social media for commentary and highlights of todays game.

From the start the Cowboys offense went hard. CeeDee Lamb making a one-handed catch and didn’t even look at the ball making the catch.

CeeDee Lamb with an impressive lefthanded catch for a 30-yard gain. Was being interfered with too. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 12, 2023

The Cowboys opt to go for it on fourth-down down at the five-yard line. They come up short.

Please don't ask me to make sense of that. Four downs from the 5-yard line. The reason you were down there was because of Rico's running, yet he comes out and they only run twice. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 12, 2023

But they couldn’t keep CeeDee Lamb down for long as he draws first blood in this game on a reverse play. He scores his first rushing touchdown this year.

That's two games this year the Cowboys have scored against the Giants with a WR run. Turpin in Week 1 and now CeeDee. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 12, 2023

Dak throws a bad interception to end the first. Looks as though it’s miscommunication between Dak and Jake Ferguson, but either way Prescott shouldn’t have thrown that one.

That was an throw awful by Dak, plain and simple. The #DallasCowboys defense will now need to prevent a touchdown on this next drive for the #Giants deep in their own territory.#CowboysNation — Brandon C (@Icebreaker21) November 12, 2023

On the resulting drive, the Giants then fail on fourth-down down inside the five-yard line.

After a near pick in the endzone by Juanyeh Thomas, the Dallas defense stands strong on fourth and goal.



Huge stand for the #Cowboys as they take back over deep in their own territory. #NYGvsDAL — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) November 12, 2023

The offense found a rhythm and got the second score on a solid drive from their own redzone. That’s three consecutive games for Ferguson to make a touchdown.

Dak Prescott ➡️ Jake Ferguson for six points.



Dallas sheds off the rust on that drive and capitalizes on the goal line. Cowboys go up by two scores.



Cowboys 14, Giants 0

8:48 Q2#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) November 12, 2023

They gave Rico Dowdle chances and he proves to be effective having a career day.

Keep feeding Rico. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 12, 2023

Brandin Cooks scores on the following drive.

WR Brandin Cooks Week 9:



2 Targets

1 Reception

7 Receiving Yards



WR Brandin Cooks 1st half vs. Giants



7 Targets

7 Receptions

104 Receiving Yards

1 TD#Dallas #DallasCowboys @BloggingTheBoys — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) November 12, 2023

Dak redeems himself from earlier with a rushing touchdown.

Dak with his legs for the TD! pic.twitter.com/SYm9Ocx7Ca — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 12, 2023

In six quarters of Cowboys vs. Giants this year, Cowboys have outscored Giants 68-0 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 12, 2023

First downs at the end of the first half...



Cowboys = 20

Giants = 1



Outside of that one little disparity, it's been really close. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 12, 2023

Michael Gallup completes the set for all three starting wide receivers to get a score.

DaRon Bland keeps up his impressive run of interceptions.

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland’s 5th interception of the season and 10th in 26 career games pic.twitter.com/MWlkalqQ20 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 12, 2023

Dak throws another score, this time to CeeDee Lamb. It’s been quite a night from the Cowboys starting signal-caller.

With 1:29 left in the third quarter, Dak Prescott has completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards with four touchdowns, one interception and a rushing touchdown. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 12, 2023

Ceedee Lamb now has the longest streak in NFL History with 3 games straight of minimum 10 catches and 150 yards.



Yesterday’s Price isn’t Today’s Price as it pertains to the incoming Lamb extension. pic.twitter.com/vMUOZ7e6PS — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) November 13, 2023

Dak Prescott had himself an excellent day, he was pulled before the fourth-quarter started.

Dak Prescott is done for the day and Cooper Rush takes the field.



Another dynamic day for Prescott with 26 completed passes for 404 yards and 4 TDS. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) November 13, 2023

The 641 total yards from the #DallasCowboys are the 10th-most in a game in NFL history. Second-most in franchise history (652 in 1966 vs. PHI). — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) November 13, 2023

The #Cowboys checklist going into the game:



• More touches for Brandin Cooks ✅

• More touched for Rico Dowdle ✅

• Handle your business against the NYG ✅



Forget the beginning of the game; this is the way it was supposed to go #DallasCowboys — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 13, 2023

Cowboys win 49-17.