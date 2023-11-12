 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Giants recap: Social media reaction to dominating performance by Dallas

The internet absolutely loved Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys win.

By Mike Poland
NFL: NOV 12 Giants at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys came in as 17-point favorites for this game. They were on an 11-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium, a five-game winning streak against the New York Giants, and their opponent was extremely injury stricken. But the Cowboys still had business to take care of. Let’s scroll through social media for commentary and highlights of todays game.

From the start the Cowboys offense went hard. CeeDee Lamb making a one-handed catch and didn’t even look at the ball making the catch.

The Cowboys opt to go for it on fourth-down down at the five-yard line. They come up short.

But they couldn’t keep CeeDee Lamb down for long as he draws first blood in this game on a reverse play. He scores his first rushing touchdown this year.

Dak throws a bad interception to end the first. Looks as though it’s miscommunication between Dak and Jake Ferguson, but either way Prescott shouldn’t have thrown that one.

On the resulting drive, the Giants then fail on fourth-down down inside the five-yard line.

The offense found a rhythm and got the second score on a solid drive from their own redzone. That’s three consecutive games for Ferguson to make a touchdown.

They gave Rico Dowdle chances and he proves to be effective having a career day.

Brandin Cooks scores on the following drive.

Dak redeems himself from earlier with a rushing touchdown.

Michael Gallup completes the set for all three starting wide receivers to get a score.

DaRon Bland keeps up his impressive run of interceptions.

Dak throws another score, this time to CeeDee Lamb. It’s been quite a night from the Cowboys starting signal-caller.

Dak Prescott had himself an excellent day, he was pulled before the fourth-quarter started.

Cowboys win 49-17.

