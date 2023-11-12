Cowboys vs Giants: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys 49-17 victory of the New York Giants completes the sweep of their divisional rival for the 2023 season. Like their first meeting in Week 1, Dallas completely obliterated the boys in blue from New York, so much so the score doesn’t actually reflect how completely one-sided this game actually was.

With Week 10 in the books, the Dallas Cowboys will now set their sights on the Carolina Panthers next week. Don’t be surprised at all to see the Cowboys completely dominate their opponents in back-to-back weeks. Before we start looking at that, let’s take a look at some of the good and bad things that came out of Sunday’s win over the Giants.

THE GOOD - Cowboys’ WR duo emerges and shines

Dak Prescott is playing his best football right now and got nearly all of his weapons involved in the passing game in the blowout victory of the New York Giants Sunday afternoon. The highlight of Dallas’ aerial attack was CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. This duo combine for over 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns in this Week 10 matchup. Lamb continued his hot streak with 11 receptions for 151 yards and two TDs, one of them rushing. Cooks went off to the tune of 173 yards and a TD on nine catches. If this is a sign of things to come, this WR duo should strike fear in their upcoming opponents.

THE BAD - The boys in blue from New York

We all knew the New York Giants were bad coming into this Week 10 matchup, but probably didn’t expect them to play as horrendous as they did. While they were able to get a couple of trash TDs, this was a contest in which the Dallas Cowboys completely dominated in every aspect of the game. Dallas’ defense was their normal elite self and didn’t allow New York to ever really get anything going, and offensively the Cowboys were able to put up a jaw-dropping 640 total yards against the Giants defense. A victory like this can be the start of a confidence-boosting stretch that helps the Cowboys to continue to get better.

THE UGLY (for other teams) - Cowboys’ running game

It’s no secret Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys running game has struggled and fallen well below expectations this season. Heading into this Week 10 matchup with the New York Giants they were amongst the bottom-ranked rushing teams in the league, but thankfully they showed signs of life Sunday afternoon that will hopefully carry over throughout the rest the season. Both Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle looked explosive and combined for 134 yards and one touchdown on the ground. If Dak Prescott continues to light teams up through the air like he has been, Dallas’ running game should continue to improve as well. And that will be ugly for other teams facing the Cowboys.