Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb set a couple of records during Sunday’s win

CeeDee Lamb has been on fire lately.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys demolished the New York Giants on Sunday and a big reason for that was the performance of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb recorded yet another 150-yard receiving day, in fact he had 151 receiving yards if we want to be exact.

But Lamb is on a hot streak of sorts and this is the third performance of at least 150 yards in a row for him. All told Lamb has had 617 receiving yards in the last four games (the post-San Francisco time for this team) which is obviously a huge number.

In fact, it is historic.

CeeDee Lamb is the first Dallas Cowboys player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 600 receiving yards in a four-game stretch.

We are able to track history like this thanks to our friends at Stathead and as a result knew that Lamb became just the fourth player in team history to have 450+ yards in a three-game stretch as Terrell Owens (2007), Miles Austin (2009) and Amari Cooper (2018) all did it as well. Obviously each of them cooled a bit and were unable to hit 600.

Lamb also set an NFL record by catching over 10 passes and gaining over 150 receiving yards in three straight games.

