The Dallas Cowboys needed a bounce-back game this week after dropping a nail-biter to the Eagles the week before. They got that bounce-back game and then some when they obliterated the Giants by a score of 49-17. They easily covered the 17-point spread heading into that game.

Now Dallas gets another game against an inferior opponent, the Carolina Panthers, but the game is on the road. The Cowboys are elite at home but can be less potent on the road. That didn't stop the oddsmakers from installing Dallas as double-digit favorites again for the second week in a row.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas is an 11-point favorite over the Panthers.

Carolina is 1-8 on the year and are definitely already looking ahead somewhat to the next season. Rookie QB Bryce Young has not been C.J. Stroud and that has been a problem for the franchise. They most recently lost a game to the Bears. The Cowboys should be heavy favorites, but they still have to go on the road and get the job done.

Would you give the 11 points and bet on Dallas?