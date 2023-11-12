Where the Cowboys stand in the NFC playoff picture after blowout win over the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys were able to make up a little ground in the NFC East with their win over the New York Giants on Sunday, They got a half-game back on the Philadelphia Eagles who were sitting out the week on a bye. The Eagles are 8-1 while the Cowboys are 6-3, two games back. Dallas also helped themselves by banking another win in the NFC East in case it comes down to a tie-breaker.

The Cowboys also kept pace with other teams in the NFC playoff picture. They grabbed a conference win which is always helpful. While the Eagles were on a bye, the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all won.

As of now, the Cowboys are the sixth-seed wild card.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Detroit Lions (7-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-5)

5. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, 5-1 NFC)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 NFC)

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

9. Washington Commanders (4-6, win over ATL)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, loss to WAS)

The Cowboys have a chance to get another win this week when they play a very poor Carolina Panthers team. That would be another NFC win if they can get the job done. The Eagles will come back to play a very tough schedule over the next few weeks so the Cowboys are not out of contention for the NFC East.