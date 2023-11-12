 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where the Cowboys stand in the NFC playoff picture after blowout win over the Giants

The NFC playoff picture was greatly impacted by Week 10... here is where the Dallas Cowboys stand.

By David Halprin
/ new
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were able to make up a little ground in the NFC East with their win over the New York Giants on Sunday, They got a half-game back on the Philadelphia Eagles who were sitting out the week on a bye. The Eagles are 8-1 while the Cowboys are 6-3, two games back. Dallas also helped themselves by banking another win in the NFC East in case it comes down to a tie-breaker.

The Cowboys also kept pace with other teams in the NFC playoff picture. They grabbed a conference win which is always helpful. While the Eagles were on a bye, the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all won.

As of now, the Cowboys are the sixth-seed wild card.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
2. Detroit Lions (7-2)
3. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
4. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
5. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, 5-1 NFC)
6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 NFC)
7. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
9. Washington Commanders (4-6, win over ATL)
10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, loss to WAS)

The Cowboys have a chance to get another win this week when they play a very poor Carolina Panthers team. That would be another NFC win if they can get the job done. The Eagles will come back to play a very tough schedule over the next few weeks so the Cowboys are not out of contention for the NFC East.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys