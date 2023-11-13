The Cowboys wrap up their two games against the Giants with a combined score of 89-17.

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-3 on the year after blowing the Giants out for the second time this season. The final score was 49-17. The game started a bit shaky for Dallas, they drove right down the field on the opening possession and turned it over on downs from the goal line. Shocker. The next two drives the Giants started inside their own five yard line, and they avoided a safety each time. The Cowboys got the scoring started with a reverse to CeeDee Lamb, a 14 yard touchdown. Put some respect on Dak’s name ️ pic.twitter.com/8Z7Hvk922z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2023 Dak Prescott shook off an early interceptions, and would play nearly perfect football after that. Brandin Cooks finally looks like the guy they hoped he’d be when trading for him this march.

It was flawless football by nearly everyone involved. At the top of the list is Dallas’ QB1.

Game Ball No. 1: QB Dak Prescott There was no one more impressive than Prescott on the game. He threw for over 400 yards and four passing touchdowns and added another score with his legs. It was the 10th time he has surpassed the 400-yard plateau in his career, more than every other Dallas QB combined (9). It was also Prescott’s ninth career game with at least four passing touchdowns. He did this all without taking a snap in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t a perfect game, the interception was one of two turnover-worthy plays, but Prescott has been on an absolute tear over the last four games. He’s averaging 339 passing yards a contest and has thrown 12 TDs against two interceptions in that stretch. Game Ball No. 2: CeeDee Lamb The Cowboys took the majority of their starters out with Prescott, starting the second quarter with a ton of backups. Lamb was not among them, catching the first two throws off the arm of backup QB Cooper Rush. There was a method to the madness. The catches gave Lamb 11 for the game and took him to 151 receiving yards. After scoring on an end around in the first half and a reception in the second, Lamb became the first NFL player in history with three straight games of at least 10 receptions and at least 150 yards. Lamb continues to ascend up the NFL leaderboards as he establishes himself as a top-5 wideout in the league.

This game is a fun one to re-live.

Second Quarter The last play of the first frame was one Prescott would certainly want back. The quarterback attempted to thread a throw into Jake Ferguson over the middle, only to have cornerback Cor’Dale Flott step in front of the pass and return the interception 21 yards to the Dallas 12. Despite being set up with great field position, however, the Giants weren’t going to make much progress against this Cowboys defense. And sure enough, although they did manage to reach the Dallas 4-yard line, Saquon Barkley was stopped short on fourth down to end the threat. Although the Cowboys were now starting with their back against their own goal line, that wouldn’t be a problem for an offense really starting to find its rhythm. The team had four plays that gained at least 10 yards, which included a 25-yard completion to Cooks and then a 30-yarder to Lamb on consecutive snaps. The touchdown eventually came with a 1-yard catch by Ferguson, his fourth score of the season. At this point, there was really no stopping the Cowboys as they soon upped their side of the ledger to 21. Needing just six plays to travel 54 yards, they ran three pass plays for 16 yards and three runs for another 38. The last of those was a 10-yard pass from Prescott to Cooks in the end zone.

CeeDee Lamb, now a top WR in the NFL, is accomplishing something that few Dallas players have done.

CeeDee Lamb joins Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin in Cowboys lore Michael Irvin is the GOAT of Cowboys wide receivers — that much is clear. But nobody who watched Terrell Owens in Dallas forgets how amazing the somewhat infamous wideout was, too. Owens was a double-digit touchdown monster with a 1,300-yard season of his own back when we had 16-game seasons, but even considering the extra game advantage, Lamb looks set to shatter even T.O.’s gaudy receiving totals. After those 151 yards against the Giants, Lamb is now up to 975 in 9 games, meaning he is averaging well over 100 yards per matchup - 108.3 to be exact. It’s not a question of whether or not Lamb will get to 1,500. Now, it’s a question of how far he will skyrocket past 1,500, as the acquisition of another superstar receiver in Brandin Cooks has only served to give Lamb even more room to roast defenses. The pantheon of Cowboys greats doesn’t await, only because Lamb has already arrived there. For Lamb, though, individual records are just a means to get to the real goal that will immortalize him in Texas lore: a freshly minted Super Bowl ring.

What is your takeaway from this lopsided victory?

What slow start? Prescott was criticized early in the season for not looking comfortable with the offensive tweaks McCarthy incorporated. And now? Prescott has now passed for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games to tie the franchise record that belonged to him and Tony Romo. He eclipsed the 400-yard barrier in this one before sitting out the fourth quarter. The Cowboys quarterback had just 153 yards passing with three interceptions in the loss to the Niners. In the four games since, Prescott has completed 101 of 140 passes for 1,354 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 125.1

There was a lot to observe in this one.

4. COOKIN’ - Cooks had his breakout game, with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown ... in the first half. He finished with nine for 173. Hate to be nit-picky, but dancing on one of the league’s worst teams is one thing. Where was Cooks last week when the offense needed him in a close, gritty game against the NFL’s best? In the 28-23 loss to the Eagles, he caught just one pass for seven yards. 3. VETERANS DAY VICTORS - The Cowboys broke out the rare red stripe for their “Salute to Service” game. The stripe on the helmet has only been worn a handful of times in franchise history. They debuted it during America’s Bicentennial celebration in 1976, and also wore it during a blowout loss to the Broncos in 2021 and a shellacking of the Colts last season. Call this one a red, white and blowout.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.