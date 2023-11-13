 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Giants: Week 10 game ball goes to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott played his best game of the season on Sunday.

By Matthew Holleran
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys got back on track Sunday afternoon as they trounced the New York Giants 49-17. Dallas outscored the Giants 89-17 on the season and the two teams did not look like they belonged in the same league.

When you score 49 points, there are plenty of worthy candidates to receive the week’s game ball, but one stood above the rest. This week we’re giving the game ball to Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott played his best game of the season on Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for a season-high 404 yards and four touchdown passes. Prescott also scored a touchdown on the ground, tying his career-high of five total touchdowns in a game.

Prescott’s QBR for the game was a remarkable 97.2, the highest of any quarterback in a single game this season.

Dallas’ signal-caller also led all Week 10 quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE Composite (0.313), EPA/Play (0.553) Adj. EPA Play (0.574), and CPOE (13.7), via rbsdm.

Prescott’s CPOE of (+34.5%) on throws over 10 air yards was the highest of any quarterback in a game over the last two seasons (min 10 attempts)

Since Week 6, Prescott has been playing at an MVP level. The 30-year-old has thrown 12 touchdown passes to just two interceptions and has a 121.5 Quarterback Rating. Over that same time span, Prescott leads the league in EPA/Play (0.370), Success Rate (56.7%), and CPOE (8.2).

If Dak Prescott keeps playing like he has the past couple of weeks the Cowboys are going to be among the elite come playoff time.

