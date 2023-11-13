Recapping the fantasy impact of Cowboys 49-17 win against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys could do no wrong against the New York Giants. Following their win Sunday, the Cowboys have swept their NFC East division rival. Dak Prescott won his 12th game in a row against New York. The Cowboys’ offense put up more than 600 yards offense and the defense engulfed an overwhelmed opponent. If you’re a Cowboys fantasy homer and have several Cowboys rostered in your fantasy lineup, rejoice. For every one that laughed at you during your fantasy draft for having pride for the home team, who’s laughing now? Your Dallas Cowboys carried you to victory.

Here is your fantasy recap of Sunday’s game.

QB – Dak Prescott, 62 Yahoo fantasy points

Dak Prescott is red hot and arguably playing the best football of his career. Greg Olsen alluded to this during the television broadcast, that he believes Prescott is in the conversation for league MVP. That remains to be determined, but what is certain is Prescott is ascending. Since Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Prescott has improved his fantasy finish with each passing game. Over the last four games, Prescott is averaging 42 fantasy points per contest, culminating in a whopping 62 points against the New York Giants, good for QB1 entering Monday night’s game.

For the third consecutive week, Prescott set season-highs in passing yards, throwing for 404 yards. Head coach Mike McCarthy has retooled the offense to take a more aggressive approach and has enabled Prescott to attack defenses vertically. Prescott completed 11 passes beyond 10 yards in the air, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup. Prescott had five total touchdowns and it could have been more had the Cowboys not rested Prescott in the fourth quarter of a blowout. Pinpoint Prescott is surging into the fantasy playoffs.

RB – Tony Pollard, 5 Yahoo fantasy points

For a player who had a consensus first-round ADP, Tony Pollard has been disappointing. His best fantasy output has come against defenses in the bottom tier of fantasy points allowed to running backs. In short, through ten weeks of the fantasy season evidence suggests Pollard is fantasy dependent. That is deflating in and of itself. However, it is much worse when Pollard produces a mere five fantasy points against a poor New York Giants defense.

Pollard had 15 carries for 55 yards and was the fourth time this year Pollard had less than four yards per carry. Meanwhile, Pollard’s backup, Rico Dowdle, had more explosive runs and looked good as he ran for 79 yards on 12 carries. Dowdle was given an extended look at what quickly became garbage time in a messy blowout. Yet, don’t be surprised if Dowdle demands more playing time as the Cowboys aim to solve the running game. Lastly, Pollard was mysteriously absent from involvement in the passing game, having not been targeted on Sunday.

WR – CeeDee Lamb, 41 Yahoo fantasy points, Brandin Cooks, 34 Yahoo fantasy points

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are becoming a terrific dynamic duo. Once again, the two connected for Lamb’s third consecutive 150-yard game. Dallas’ Batman and Robin have emerged from the fantasy shadows and have answered the call to fantasy supremacy over the last three games. Lamb can do it all. He scored on a well-designed end around from 14 yards out. Then as a receiver, Lamb maintained a high usage and had 14 targets. If you were fortunate to have bought low on Lamb via trade. take a bow.

Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks was a giant killer. Sunday was easily his best game as a Dallas Cowboy. As the Cowboys seemingly rotated receivers on the lower tier of the depth chart, incorporating Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks behind Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks remained an integral part of the offense and was peppered with targets. Cooks was targeted 10 times and caught nine passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Prescott’s downfield aggressiveness and Cooks’ speed is an excellent combination that Sunday could have been the beginning of a positive trend moving forward.

TE – Jake Ferguson, 12 Yahoo fantasy points

Jake Ferguson’s “meager” production is understandable. The Cowboys’ game plan was intent on exploiting a blitz-happy Giants defense that was playing with a young and inexperienced secondary and the Dallas tight end took somewhat of a backseat while the receivers ruled the day. Ferguson was able to salvage his day with a one-yard touchdown reception. He could be in for an equally challenging contest next week against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina allows the fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Dallas/Def St. - 25 Yahoo fantasy points

Unsurprisingly, the Dallas defense made short work of an anemic Giants offense that couldn’t muster many points even when they were served up on a platter to the Giants. On two occasions, the Giants were set up with drives inside the Cowboys’ red zone following an interception but could not score a touchdown. First, the Cowboys’ defense held New York to a turnover on downs and then were held to a field goal. The Giants did manage to score 17 points, the bulk of it coming with the game well out of reach.

Dallas only allowed 172 yards of offense and sacked Tommy DeVito five times, while forcing the Giants to five three-and-outs. In the return game, the Cowboys were also limited in the absence of KaVontae Turpin. Dallas compiled only 20 return yards. All in all, a dominating performance by the defense.