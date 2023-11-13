The final game of Week 10 in the NFL features the Denver Broncos at the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos are 3-5 on the year while the Bills are 5-4.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Bills are 7-point favorites.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: The Broncos are finally playing better football, but it won’t be enough on the road to win against the Bills. Buffalo knows they can’t afford to keep dropping games if they want to be a force in the playoffs this year.

Matt Holleran: The Bills are in a must-win situation here on Monday Night Football. Buffalo has lost three of their last five games and has fallen out of the AFC playoff picture. Josh Allen has thrown an interception in five-straight games and the Bills’ offense has struggled. All this leads you to take the Broncos, but I’m not doing it. Tonight’s the night Buffalo turns things around and gets a big win to spark a late-season run. Give me the Bills, 27-20.

RJ Ochoa: It’d be amazing and hilarious if the Broncos managed to pull this off, but while I am down on the Bills as a whole I just can’t see that happening. I do think Buffalo will play down to their competition and make this much closer than it has to be. Ultimately though I’ll take the Bills to win a sleepy game, 23-17.

Tom Ryle: The Bills are like the Cowboys were on Sunday. They need a strong showing to build a little momentum for the back half of the season and are chasing a rival for the division. The Broncos are not nearly as vulnerable as the Giants were, but still present an excellent opportunity for Buffalo to get back on track. I think that is exactly what will happen with a nice two score win for the Bills, although there will obviously be a bit more drama than we saw for Dallas on Sunday.

David Howman: The Bills have been erratic this year while the Broncos have won two straight, so I’m not exactly overconfident in Buffalo’s ability to pull this one out. But I do still believe the Bills are a very talented team, so I’ll take them to win something like 31-21.

Brian Martin: This is one of those tossup games that I could see going either way. The Buffalo Bills are probably the better and more talented team, however, you can’t completely count out the Denver Broncos is this one either. With the flip of the coin, I’m going to go with the Bills this week in a close one.

OCC: The Broncos are a mirage, the Bills get their offense going again. Bills by two TDs.