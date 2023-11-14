Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott may be playing best football of his career right now for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looked sensational against the New York Giants on Sunday. In the team’s 49-17 win over the Giants, Prescott had 404 passing yards and five total touchdowns in just three quarters. Outside of his one interception, QB1 had a nearly flawless day for the Cowboys, continuing his stretch of dominance this season. Since losing to the San Francisco 49ers in week five, Prescott has played better football than just about anyone at the quarterback position.

Dak Prescott in his last 4 games (vs every QBs last 4)



⭐️ 1,354 Passing Yards (1st)

⭐️ 12 passing TDs (1st)

⭐️ 14 Total TDs (1st)

⭐️ 72.1% completion percentage (2nd)

⭐️ 125.1 QBR (1st)

⭐️ 9.7 yards/attempt (1st)

⭐️ 1st in EPA/play



It's time to put him in the MVP conversation. pic.twitter.com/Cw7ggjb2MS — Festive Micah Parsons Fan (@demcowboysfan) November 13, 2023

When asked about Prescott’s play, team owner Jerry Jones gave him strong praise, claiming it may be the best he’s looked in his career.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on QB Dak Prescott: "He's playing as good as I've ever seen him play. He's playing with confidence, but knowledge of the offense. He's playing in sync with his coaching. As good as I've seen him play." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 13, 2023

Through nine games this season, Prescott has 2,415 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns on a 70.7% percentage. He also only has six interceptions, proving to be much more careful with the football than in the 2022 season.

Prescott has been in complete control of the offense the last four games, leading the Cowboys to a 3-1 record in that span. Even in the heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott played elite football and carried the offense despite poor protection from his offensive line.

Being the quarterback of the most valuable sports franchise in the world brings a lot of pressure. But the pressure on Prescott feels more significant this season than possibly any season he has played. He is in line for a potential contract extension, and the Cowboys are hoping to win their first Super Bowl since they won it in the 1995-1996 season.

There has been a lot of talk from national media that the Cowboys will never be able to get over the postseason hump as long as they are being led by Prescott. These statements intensified when Prescott had his worst game of the season in the highly-touted matchup against the 49ers.

Despite what felt like a massive letdown in week five, Prescott has turned the narrative around and is currently playing better football than any quarterback in the NFL. If the Cowboys hope to go as far as they would like to in the playoffs, it is crucial that the Cowboys continue getting this Prescott, and not the one that showed up on the field at Levi’s Stadium in week five.