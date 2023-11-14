Lamb became the first player in NFL history to record three straight games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards against the Giants.

Lamb won at every level, over the middle, on the outside, running away from defensive backs and making ridiculous one-handed stabs. “I’m the top receiver in this game,” Lamb said via the team’s website. “There’s no question about it. If there is, I’ll see you again next week.” Sunday’s performance marked Lamb’s third straight game with 10-plus catches and 150-plus receiving yards. He’s the only player to have three such consecutive games since at least 1970, per NFL Research. Lamb has generated seven games in his career with 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards (all have come in the last two seasons). The seven are the most such games since 2022, tied with Justin Jefferson. The Cowboys wideout leads the NFL with 617 receiving yards since Week 6 (four straight games with 100-plus receiving yards), despite Dallas having a bye during that span. “They’re definitely trying to double me, but [head coach Mike McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside,” Lamb said. “I guess you can’t get a beat. It’s Mike versus the DC at this point.”

The Cowboys getting all of their weapons involved was a great sign that Mike McCarthy’s offense has fully arrived at the perfect time in the season.

Empire State Blues The Cowboys are now 3-0 against teams from the Empire State this season. In addition to the two-game sweep over the Giants, Dallas defeated the Jets 30-10 in Week 2. The Cowboys can finish the New York sweep with a win over the Bills in Buffalo next month. By The Numbers The Cowboys are now 33-26-1 all-time in Week 10 games, with the bye weeks and one game lost to a strike in 64 seasons. Dallas is 14-11-1 at home in Week 10. They also improved to 7-3 over the Giants and 21-10-1 against the NFC East in Week 10. Dak Prescott was nearly flawless with 404 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran for a score. His only blemish was an early interception but the Giants failed to cash in on the error. CeeDee Lamb became the first receiver in NFL history to record three straight games with 10 or more catches for more than 150 yards. Lamb finished with 11 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Well, Hello There, Where Ya Been? Brandin Cooks had a breakout game with 173 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Michael Gallup had two catches for 70 yards and a score. Michael Gallup caught his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. (UPI photo) Coming into Sunday’s game Cooks had 17 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the season. Gallup hadn’t scored a touchdown all year before Sunday and struggled on 50-50 balls. His two catches were contested and he went after both balls. It was nice to see both receivers in the mix.

Dak Prescott is still in search of a signature win against a top contending team to back up the MVP hype his stats have warranted.

Dak Prescott had himself a big evening in the win, going 26-35 for 404 yards with four touchdowns and one interception on the evening. He bolstered that stat line by also adding a rushing touchdown as well. Prescott basically did whatever he wanted in this blowout victory and took full advantage the walking cheat code that his CeeDee Lamb, as well as Brandin Cooks. Prescott’s odds to win MVP currently sits at +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That ties him with other darkhorse candidates like Tyreek Hill, Trevor Lawrence, and rookie sensation CJ Stroud. Dallas will hit the road to face the league’s worst team in the Carolina Panthers next Sunday and that will give Prescott yet another opportunity to light up a weak opponent and potentially inch his way up the odds board.

Jalen Brooks seemingly cracked the Cowboys rotation at WR ahead of Michael Gallup in this game, but it was Gallup making the big play downfield for his first touchdown of the year.

Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks deserves more snaps Jalen Brooks was one of many Cowboys standouts in training camp, but the fact he stood out among the likes of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Rico Dowdle and others spoke volumes given his status as a rookie seventh-round pick. Unsurprisingly, Brooks’ playing time in year one has been few and far between. Before Sunday, the South Carolina product was active for two games. In those fixtures, he played a combined 20 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. The Cowboys clearly viewed the Giants as a lowly opponent to experiment against, and Brooks reaped the benefits. He caught four passes for 39 yards and picked up two first downs. He impressively reeled in all four targets. That level of efficiency is rare for a young WR. Brooks drew more targets than Michael Gallup despite playing fewer snaps. At the very least, Brooks proved he shouldn’t be a healthy scratch again this season. He likely won’t play much when Dallas faces better competition, but Sunday proved he can make an impact in limited opportunities.

The Cowboys secondary has been anchored by Daron Bland in the absence of Trevon Diggs, who had another interception against the Giants, but more veteran help is available.

Jack Jones Top Landing Spots With the NFL season past the halfway point, teams are making pushes toward the playoffs with the hopes of being the last team standing in February. Talent acquisition is a 24/7 business, and despite Jones having some issues as of late, teams are willing to take chances on players if they are talented enough. What teams may be looking to add Jones ahead of Week 11? Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys finished Week 10 with a dismantling of the rival New York Giants to get their sixth win of the season. While the Cowboys currently have one of the top defenses in the NFL, Jerry Jones and Co. are not afraid to add talent in obscure ways. A disgruntled but talented player looking for a second chance sounds right up Jones’ alley. On the field, it makes a lot of sense as well. With star cornerback Trevon Diggs out for the year with a torn ACL, the Cowboys could use more CB depth to go with Stephon Gilmore and rising star DaRon Bland.

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off in a Super Bowl rematch this week as the top two teams in many power rankings, but stay posted to BTB to see if the latest Cowboys blowout win has moved them up in the top ten.

NFL power rankings Week 11 1. Philadelphia Eagles 8-1 (previous week: 1) The Eagles enjoyed a bye trying to get a little healthier for the more difficult stretch run in a top-heavy NFC as they have tough games at the Chiefs (the Super Bowl 57 rematch), vs. the Bills, vs. 49ers and at the Cowboys in the next four. They still look like the conference team to beat as they have proved they still win in many ways around Jalen Hurts. 2. Kansas City Chiefs 7-2 (3) The Chiefs had a pretty good week off given they jumped back into the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage spot with the Ravens losing. They already are rolling defensively and expect them to figure out a lot more around Patrick Mahomes after the key Andy Reid bye. 3. Detroit Lions 7-2 (5) The Lions are becoming like the Eagles, and that’s what makes them the second-best team in the NFC. They can win shootouts with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and their passing game. They also can dominate with the running game. They can win with offense or defense. Dan Campbell is coach of the year. 4. San Francisco 49ers 6-3 (8) The 49ers had a surprise offensive get-well game in Jacksonville with Brock Purdy leading the way and all his key supporting weapons doing damage, even without Christian McCaffrey scoring. The biggest development was the defense going back to dominating a good offense. [...] 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 6-3 (4) The Jaguars got an NFC wake-up call against the 49ers, who were much more prepared after a Week 9 bye than they were. Jacksonville needs to forget that debacle and get back on track, stat. The team gets a division double vs. Tennessee and Houston before facing Cincinnati. 10. Dallas Cowboys 6-3 (11) The Cowboys took advantage of their “no contest” vs. the Giants at home with Dak Prescott continuing to ball as a passer and runner. They need to keep the defense and running game success, too, in bigger games going forward.

