Trolling The Nation for Cowboys vs Giants: ‘We got 28 yards. They have 28 points’

Second Quarter

Giants I really didn’t want to watch this game, but I failed.

MrBenks | 17:11 EDT

(13:23) 4th & 2 at DAL 4: S.Barkley up the middle to DAL 4 for no gain, Turnover on downs

Giants That’s the best play call???

BrashShaggyYankee | 17:15 EDT

Giants Dear Brian Daboll, you are allowed to pretend to run and then pass to trick the defense. It's actually not against the rules.

Brady's Bane | 17:16 EDT

Bills The Giants should be fined $50,000 and a draft pick for every snap that DeVito takes. How does a team get away with rostering a non-viable NFL player? Are they going to refund all the tickets from the game today?

NJT34 | 17:17 EDT

We once played Nathan Peterman, so I don't think we can really be too harsh.

Hopefulcynic | 20:02 EDT

“We?” I wasn’t part of that.

seasonticketrefund | 21:31 EDT

Giants I think it's still possible for Brian Daboll to coach himself out of a job. What an embarrassing series of plays. Absolutely pathetic.

partyongarth | 17:17 EDT

Giants 96 yd Dallas TD drive coming up.

64 Year Fan | 17:19 EDT

Eagles Watching these games gets me frustrated the Eagles can’t blow a team out.

CyclingGeo | 17:23 EDT

Eagles Dak yelling out the play that everybody can understand...and the Giants still can't stop it.

phillyphanatic10 | 17:23 EDT

Even the announcers spelled it out.

sk5250 | 17:34 EDT

(8:48) D.Prescott pass to J.Ferguson for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 14 - Giants 0

Giants Called that drive.

64 Year Fan | 17:23 EDT

Giants Candy from a baby. It’s inhumane.

Common-Tater | 17:23 EDT

Giants Dallas scrimmage game against Rutgers.

shankapotamus | 17:24 EDT

Not fair to Rutgers.

Ughagain | 17:24 EDT

Eagles I think the game was over at 7-0. But 14-0 should do it. The Giants only score like 11 points a game.

phillyphanatic10 | 17:25 EDT

Giants Daboll looks like a disgusted fan. Not a HC of this squad.

PittJimbo | 17:25 EDT

Giants They’re headed for another 40-0 loss aren’t they?

Daitong | 17:25 EDT

This score could be worse than 40-0.

Big Blue Papi | 17:26 EDT

Giants Maybe we can somehow use AI to program BP to coach again.

Henryopat | 17:26 EDT

Giants Dallas already laughing and joking around. You could tell they didn’t sweat the INT at all because they knew this boring, unimaginative team wouldn’t score. Every. Single. Time.

Jason Sehorn | 17:26 EDT

Giants Lol these stupid comments.... Daboll's playing the best defense (Cowboys at home) with no quarterback.... But let's fire him for bringing a celery stick to a gun fight hahaha.

somerandomgiantsfan | 17:26 EDT

Giants Daboll on the phone trying to change to an earlier flight.

Common-Tater | 17:27 EDT

Giants Daboll about to lose the locker room

Gintdiehard | 17:28 EDT

He already lost it.

ronrat2 | 17:33 EDT

Giants Daboll’s lack of enthusiasm tells me that he is waiting for the hammer to fall. Pathetic effort from the coaching staff.

ronrat2 | 17:31 EDT

What happened? His game management is on par with Timmy Tuffnutz.

CTblues56 | 17:34 EDT

Might be worse as of late.

Harry Paratestes | 17:35 EDT

It's unbelievable.

CTblues56 | 17:36 EDT

(6:36) NYG punts

Giants 21-0 at half we can be right on schedule for 42-0.

Harry Paratestes | 17:34 EDT

Giants Pollard has sucked all year but of course he’s dragging guys with him for positive gains.

Jason Sehorn | 17:35 EDT

(3:48) D.Prescott pass to B.Cooks for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 21 - Giants 0

Eagles Giants stink man. I mean, I’m ok with that, but man they stink.

RootForTheLaundry | 17:38 EDT

Giants Dallas just completely owns us.

IronGiant18 | 17:38 EDT

Giants Now Brandon cooks is getting open at will. You can’t make this up.

Jason Sehorn | 17:38 EDT

Giants We have to be the absolute worst team in the league. We have 26 yrds of offense.

costanza! | 17:39 EDT

Giants Is there a mercy rule so we don’t have to see another half of this atrocious mismatch?

kenneth.brody.7 | 17:40 EDT

Giants Are there any NFL games on TV?

Common-Tater | 17:41 EDT

Giants The Washington Generals used to give the Harlem Globetrotters more of a game.

icyhand2000 | 17:42 EDT

Giants This is a tough watch. Lucky for us there's an entire other half to go.

ForgotUsername1234 | 17:43 EDT

(2:47) NYG punt

Giants Dallas about to go 85 yards in two minutes.

Wayward_Son | 17:45 EDT

How about 45 seconds.

JerseyJumbo41 | 17:45 EDT

Giants “It’s just too easy”. Says the announcer. Too funny.

GusBee | 17:46 EDT

Bills The Cowboys are winning. There’s sooooooo much joy in America right now

DonFredo | 17:47 EDT

Giants This reeks of Pre Season....only problem is that that the Cowboys never got the memo.

Big Blue Papi | 17:47 EDT

Giants What would happen if the Giants just went to the airport at half and didn't show up for the second half?

Fran10 | 17:48 EDT

The offense would improve.

Snorkis_Hunter | 17:48 EDT

Giants Cowboys just having a game of catch.

blitznow | 17:48 EDT

Giants Dallas now checking into the wrong play on purpose just to be challenged.

Common-Tater | 17:49 EDT

Giants Cowboys players actually laughing at Giants.

Henryopat | 17:51 EDT

I am too.

costanza! | 17:51 EDT

Giants The spread should have been 35 points.

Jerry_Terry | 17:51 EDT

(0:16) D.Prescott scrambles for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 28 - Giants 0

Giants 28 - 0 going into the half. Good stuff.

BarfieldBestArmEver | 17:54 EDT

End of Half

Dolphins Giants should just forfeit this game at halftime!

daytonadolfan | 17:56 EDT

Giants I knew it was coming. I had time to prepare myself for this….. and it still hurts.

roar13 | 17:56 EDT

Giants Is Dallas going to risk Prescott in the 2nd half?

shankapotamus | 17:56 EDT

There is no risk.

BigBlueWreckingCrew86 | 18:00 EDT

Chiefs The Cowboys-Giants game doesn't need an officiating crew. It needs a forensics team.

88WIldcat | 17:58 EDT

Giants Welp the over/under was 36.5 points. The Cowboys are almost there just by themselves.

G.O.A.T_56 | 18:00 EDT

Giants We got 28 yards. They have 28 points.

roar13 | 18:01 EDT

Giants Is Dallas allowed to have more players on the field than the Giants? It sure looks and feels like it.

tommy.d.7 | 18:03 EDT

Giants This tank is a work of art. Tank art. Artistically tanky.

Gyrk | 18:06 EDT

This isn't tank. This is a capitulation.

Fran10 | 18:06 EDT

This team looks like it was run over by a tank.

MrBenks | 18:07 EDT

Giants I guess if you’re gonna tank, tank hard. Leave no doubt.

Common-Tater | 18:08 EDT

Giants I think if we played a scrimmage against ourselves somehow it would end up 0-0