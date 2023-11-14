Trolling The Nation for Cowboys vs Giants: ‘We got 28 yards. They have 28 points’

A day late, but not a dollar short: Today’s TTN wasn’t ready for Victory Monday, but that may make it all the sweeter as we revel in Giants fans despair a day longer.
Because as sweet as a win against a formerly bitter rival is, it is so much sweeter when you get to relive the agony and even utter despair of Giants fans watching their team get outclassed, with the occasional snide remark from other NFL fans thrown in for good measure.
So here’s your chance to relive Sunday’s smackdown of a divisional rival via the comments made by NFL fans around the league while watching the game.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Giants
|Not expecting much but these are pro athletes and pro coaches. Be nice to see a competitive game today.
|Wayward_Son | 16:02 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas 45 Giants 9
|Giantstep | 16:10 EDT
|Giants
|This is the NFL. The saying is that on any given day any NFL team can beat another NFL team. The challenge is does this NYG team believe that? Not holding my breath here.
|Big Blue Papi | 16:15 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Giants
|Be honest. How many of you laughed out loud when they said America's game of the week coming up next? Cmon.
|GiantsFirst | 16:27 EDT
|Giants
|Bruh, wasted a TO and a challenge the first 30 seconds of the game off of a really obvious play? Sounds about right.
|Lucky | 16:29 EDT
|Giants
|This guy is coaching himself out of a job. What an idiot!
|Moon Bars | 16:29 EDT
|I'm starting to think he wants out.
|Murchada | 16:30 EDT
|He wants that Jimbo Fisher treatment. Seventy five million not to work.
|GiantsFirst | 16:30 EDT
|Giants
|Did he catch that with one hand? ...smh
|Big Blue Papi | 16:32 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas is going to win this game by 50 points.
|nononono | 16:33 EDT
|Giants
|Wow, I have to admit that was a pretty impressive catch.
|IronGiant18 | 16:33 EDT
|Giants
|Men against boys.
|shankapotamus | 16:34 EDT
|(10:16) 4th & Goal at NYG 2: T.Pollard to NYG 1 for 1 yard, Turnover on downs.
|Giants
|McCarthy is not very smart. When you're the better team, you take the points early.
|GiantsFirst | 16:36 EDT
|Giants
|Wow. A successful Giants goal line stand. I’m shocked.
|ToLiveAndDieInLA | 16:37 EDT
|Giants
|Here comes DeVito with a 99.5 yard TD drive! Buckle up!
|5kmilesaway | 16:37 EDT
|Eagles
|OMG..!! Can’t believe.. GIANTS must have something against LIL Tommy DeVito.. This MAN is gonna take the BEATIN of his life today.. It’s really not right..
|JohnnyNight | 16:38 EDT
|Eagles
|Giants didn't come to roll over and die? Well well well.
|jXn | 16:38 EDT
|Giants
|It’s a battle just to get out of the endzone.
|IronGiant18 | 16:41 EDT
|(8:04) NYG punt
|Giants
|No safety! Success! Lol
|IronGiant18 | 16:42 EDT
|Giants
|Honest question. Why would they EVER make this “America’s Game of the Week” unless they wanted to embarrass the Giants?
|MileHighGiant | 16:46 EDT
|(7:09) DAL punts
|Steelers
|Good start for the Giants so far.
|Yinzer. | 16:48 EDT
|It was extremely short lived.
|bigbrettg | 18:03 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas starting slow, but it's very early.
|Zracer | 16:49 EDT
|Giants
|The Giants should just punt automatically on 1st down. The offense is brutally awful....
|7up17togo | 16:52 EDT
|What offense?
|64 Year Fan | 16:53 EDT
|Giants
|WTH does Mile Kafka do all week? Like seriously, all he did was ride Mahomes' jockstrap and he got gifted an OC job.
|TraumaHawk94 | 16:52 EDT
|Giants
|Danny DeVito would be a better option at QB.
|7up17togo | 16:54 EDT
|Giants
|Watching this game to see how bad it will get.
|TheLeperd | 16:54 EDT
|(5:19) NYG punts
|Giants
|FIRE. MIKE. KAFKA. Wannabe Jason Garrett.
|TraumaHawk94 | 16:55 EDT
|Giants
|Can't believe its still 0-0
|Big Blue Papi | 16:57 EDT
|(3:38) C.Lamb right end for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 7 - Giants 0
|Giants
|Game over.
|Giantstep | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|And there goes the wind out of the defense's sails. This will get ugly fast.
|Harry Paratestes | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|CeeDee Lamb on my FF team.
|TheLeperd | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|The first touchdown of many for Dallas.
|IronGiant18 | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|Let the beating begin. We're not gonna cover.
|JerseyJumbo41 | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|And so it begins...
|Lucky | 16:58 EDT
|Eagles
|Does a Giants OL getting injured matter? That line is already trash.
|DarkSide830 | 17:00 EDT
|Giants
|Brilliant move. Let Dallas go up 47-0 on the season so the Noo Joisey scrub can start a drive from the 20 or 25.
|Snap Shot | 17:00 EDT
|Giants
|Defense might start to give up by the 2nd QTR. This could be worse than 40-0.
|Big Blue Papi | 17:01 EDT
|Giants
|Pretty obvious the board has been invaded by trolls. Regulars, you may want to just sit this game thread out.
|RGVcuse | 17:01 EDT
|I’m going to remain to post an occasional crying gif.
|roar13 | 17:02 EDT
|Giants
|Watching at Cowboys fan friend. I told him we were leaving at halftime or 21 points down, whichever comes first.
|TheGoldbricker | 17:02 EDT
|Giants
|Can we overthrow the Mara family?
|TraumaHawk94 | 17:02 EDT
|Jets
|It’s 7-0 in the first quarter and ESPN says Dallas has a 92% win probability
|J-Cubed | 17:05 EDT
|Eagles
|I am not even wasting my time watching the NYG DC blitz himself every other play into another loss.
|TheGreatJB99 | 17:05 EDT
|Giants
|We HAVE to lead the league in throwing 2-3 yard passes when it's 3rd and 8 or more.
|JerseyJumbo41 | 17:05 EDT
|(1:36) NYG punts
|Giants
|Notice how much faster/quicker Cowboys are. Gmen look like stuck in quicksand.
|Henryopat | 17:07 EDT
|Giants
|Fix is in. Dallas running clock.
|Common-Tater | 17:08 EDT
|Giants
|See how when Dallas punts it bounces favorably? Giants punt and it goes right into the lumberyard..
|MileHighGiant | 17:09 EDT
|Giants
|My tummy began to hurt for the first time today right after this game started. Coincidence? I think not.
|roar13 | 17:10 EDT
|(0:00) D.Prescott pass intended for J.Ferguson INTERCEPTED
|Jets
|Interception, first and 10 on the 11 yard line, ESPN still says Dallas 85% chance.
|J-Cubed | 17:11 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Giants
|I really didn’t want to watch this game, but I failed.
|MrBenks | 17:11 EDT
|(13:23) 4th & 2 at DAL 4: S.Barkley up the middle to DAL 4 for no gain, Turnover on downs
|Giants
|That’s the best play call???
|BrashShaggyYankee | 17:15 EDT
|Giants
|Dear Brian Daboll, you are allowed to pretend to run and then pass to trick the defense. It's actually not against the rules.
|Brady's Bane | 17:16 EDT
|Bills
|The Giants should be fined $50,000 and a draft pick for every snap that DeVito takes. How does a team get away with rostering a non-viable NFL player? Are they going to refund all the tickets from the game today?
|NJT34 | 17:17 EDT
|We once played Nathan Peterman, so I don't think we can really be too harsh.
|Hopefulcynic | 20:02 EDT
|“We?” I wasn’t part of that.
|seasonticketrefund | 21:31 EDT
|Giants
|I think it's still possible for Brian Daboll to coach himself out of a job. What an embarrassing series of plays. Absolutely pathetic.
|partyongarth | 17:17 EDT
|Giants
|96 yd Dallas TD drive coming up.
|64 Year Fan | 17:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Watching these games gets me frustrated the Eagles can’t blow a team out.
|CyclingGeo | 17:23 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak yelling out the play that everybody can understand...and the Giants still can't stop it.
|phillyphanatic10 | 17:23 EDT
|Even the announcers spelled it out.
|sk5250 | 17:34 EDT
|(8:48) D.Prescott pass to J.Ferguson for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 14 - Giants 0
|Giants
|Called that drive.
|64 Year Fan | 17:23 EDT
|Giants
|Candy from a baby. It’s inhumane.
|Common-Tater | 17:23 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas scrimmage game against Rutgers.
|shankapotamus | 17:24 EDT
|Not fair to Rutgers.
|Ughagain | 17:24 EDT
|Eagles
|I think the game was over at 7-0. But 14-0 should do it. The Giants only score like 11 points a game.
|phillyphanatic10 | 17:25 EDT
|Giants
|Daboll looks like a disgusted fan. Not a HC of this squad.
|PittJimbo | 17:25 EDT
|Giants
|They’re headed for another 40-0 loss aren’t they?
|Daitong | 17:25 EDT
|This score could be worse than 40-0.
|Big Blue Papi | 17:26 EDT
|Giants
|Maybe we can somehow use AI to program BP to coach again.
|Henryopat | 17:26 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas already laughing and joking around. You could tell they didn’t sweat the INT at all because they knew this boring, unimaginative team wouldn’t score. Every. Single. Time.
|Jason Sehorn | 17:26 EDT
|Giants
|Lol these stupid comments.... Daboll's playing the best defense (Cowboys at home) with no quarterback.... But let's fire him for bringing a celery stick to a gun fight hahaha.
|somerandomgiantsfan | 17:26 EDT
|Giants
|Daboll on the phone trying to change to an earlier flight.
|Common-Tater | 17:27 EDT
|Giants
|Daboll about to lose the locker room
|Gintdiehard | 17:28 EDT
|He already lost it.
|ronrat2 | 17:33 EDT
|Giants
|Daboll’s lack of enthusiasm tells me that he is waiting for the hammer to fall. Pathetic effort from the coaching staff.
|ronrat2 | 17:31 EDT
|What happened? His game management is on par with Timmy Tuffnutz.
|CTblues56 | 17:34 EDT
|Might be worse as of late.
|Harry Paratestes | 17:35 EDT
|It's unbelievable.
|CTblues56 | 17:36 EDT
|(6:36) NYG punts
|Giants
|21-0 at half we can be right on schedule for 42-0.
|Harry Paratestes | 17:34 EDT
|Giants
|Pollard has sucked all year but of course he’s dragging guys with him for positive gains.
|Jason Sehorn | 17:35 EDT
|(3:48) D.Prescott pass to B.Cooks for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 21 - Giants 0
|Eagles
|Giants stink man. I mean, I’m ok with that, but man they stink.
|RootForTheLaundry | 17:38 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas just completely owns us.
|IronGiant18 | 17:38 EDT
|Giants
|Now Brandon cooks is getting open at will. You can’t make this up.
|Jason Sehorn | 17:38 EDT
|Giants
|We have to be the absolute worst team in the league. We have 26 yrds of offense.
|costanza! | 17:39 EDT
|Giants
|Is there a mercy rule so we don’t have to see another half of this atrocious mismatch?
|kenneth.brody.7 | 17:40 EDT
|Giants
|Are there any NFL games on TV?
|Common-Tater | 17:41 EDT
|Giants
|The Washington Generals used to give the Harlem Globetrotters more of a game.
|icyhand2000 | 17:42 EDT
|Giants
|This is a tough watch. Lucky for us there's an entire other half to go.
|ForgotUsername1234 | 17:43 EDT
|(2:47) NYG punt
|Giants
|Dallas about to go 85 yards in two minutes.
|Wayward_Son | 17:45 EDT
|How about 45 seconds.
|JerseyJumbo41 | 17:45 EDT
|Giants
|“It’s just too easy”. Says the announcer. Too funny.
|GusBee | 17:46 EDT
|Bills
|The Cowboys are winning. There’s sooooooo much joy in America right now
|DonFredo | 17:47 EDT
|Giants
|This reeks of Pre Season....only problem is that that the Cowboys never got the memo.
|Big Blue Papi | 17:47 EDT
|Giants
|What would happen if the Giants just went to the airport at half and didn't show up for the second half?
|Fran10 | 17:48 EDT
|The offense would improve.
|Snorkis_Hunter | 17:48 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys just having a game of catch.
|blitznow | 17:48 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas now checking into the wrong play on purpose just to be challenged.
|Common-Tater | 17:49 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys players actually laughing at Giants.
|Henryopat | 17:51 EDT
|I am too.
|costanza! | 17:51 EDT
|Giants
|The spread should have been 35 points.
|Jerry_Terry | 17:51 EDT
|(0:16) D.Prescott scrambles for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 28 - Giants 0
|Giants
|28 - 0 going into the half. Good stuff.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 17:54 EDT
|End of Half
|Dolphins
|Giants should just forfeit this game at halftime!
|daytonadolfan | 17:56 EDT
|Giants
|I knew it was coming. I had time to prepare myself for this….. and it still hurts.
|roar13 | 17:56 EDT
|Giants
|Is Dallas going to risk Prescott in the 2nd half?
|shankapotamus | 17:56 EDT
|There is no risk.
|BigBlueWreckingCrew86 | 18:00 EDT
|Chiefs
|The Cowboys-Giants game doesn't need an officiating crew. It needs a forensics team.
|88WIldcat | 17:58 EDT
|Giants
|Welp the over/under was 36.5 points. The Cowboys are almost there just by themselves.
|G.O.A.T_56 | 18:00 EDT
|Giants
|We got 28 yards. They have 28 points.
|roar13 | 18:01 EDT
|Giants
|Is Dallas allowed to have more players on the field than the Giants? It sure looks and feels like it.
|tommy.d.7 | 18:03 EDT
|Giants
|This tank is a work of art. Tank art. Artistically tanky.
|Gyrk | 18:06 EDT
|This isn't tank. This is a capitulation.
|Fran10 | 18:06 EDT
|This team looks like it was run over by a tank.
|MrBenks | 18:07 EDT
|Giants
|I guess if you’re gonna tank, tank hard. Leave no doubt.
|Common-Tater | 18:08 EDT
|Giants
|I think if we played a scrimmage against ourselves somehow it would end up 0-0
|JerseyJumbo41 | 18:10 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Steelers
|Dallas may hang 60 on the Giants.
|The Gif Sgt | 18:14 EDT
|Giants
|You think are we looking at another 40-0 score?
|Henryopat | 18:14 EDT
|You think they can hold Dallas to 12 in the 2nd half?
|icyhand2000 | 18:15 EDT
|(13:03) NYG punts
|Giants
|Dallas will absolutely pour it on here. They seem to enjoy crushing the Giants so I don’t see them trying to run the clock out.
|Jason Sehorn | 18:16 EDT
|Giants
|We should replace Tommy DeVito with Danny DeVito. At least Danny would be harder for the pass rushers to locate.
|ClutchPass | 18:17 EDT
|Giants
|Tommy DeVito aka tank commander.
|Snorkis_Hunter | 18:17 EDT
|Giants
|Thibs probably concussed himself banging his head into the locker room wall in frustration.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 18:19 EDT
|Giants
|5 yards more offense coming from the defense via penalty. Wow! Good luck stretch?
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 18:27 EDT
|Giants
|28-0 middle of 3rd qtr and Kafka finally starts to open the playbook and let DeVito run? This should have happened during the first plays of the game....smh
|Big Blue Papi | 18:28 EDT
|(8:07) T.DeVito pass to L.Cager for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 28 - Giants 7
|Giants
|TOMMY D THROWING BALLS DEEP THERE, BABY. TOUCHDOWN KING!
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 18:28 EDT
|Giants
|At least they will not be shut out.
|81ta | 18:28 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas literally just let us score. They're so bored, they're not even trying. They called off the dogs to save themselves for next week.
|ClutchPass | 18:29 EDT
|Giants
|No shutout today. That's an improvement over Week 1.
|icyhand2000 | 18:29 EDT
|Giants
|Where the heck was this offensive game plan in the first half???
|Jerry_Terry | 18:31 EDT
|Much easier to score when the Cowboys stop the pass rush.
|somerandomgiantsfan | 18:33 EDT
|Giants
|A good team like Dallas usually will respond with a TD.....we will see how Wink plays this.
|Big Blue Papi | 18:34 EDT
|Just as you predicted....
|silverheels2 | 18:37 EDT
|(4:40) D.Prescott pass deep right to M.Gallup for 41 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 35 - Giants 7
|Giants
|He only makes that throw against the Giants lol. I swear against any other team he’s human but once he sees blue he becomes Brady.
|Jason Sehorn | 18:38 EDT
|Giants
|Daboll gives the impression that this mess is someone else’s fault - you’re the head coach, it’s your fault.
|ronrat2 | 18:40 EDT
|(4:33) T.DeVito pass deep middle intended for J.Hyatt INTERCEPTED by D.Bland
|Giants
|Well that’s kind of like a punt with no return.
|81ta | 18:42 EDT
|Giants
|The Refs clearly got a call from the NFL telling them to stop Dallas from getting to 70 points. They called nothing in the first half.
|Common-Tater | 18:45 EDT
|Bills
|The Giants had one first down in the first half.
|DonFredo | 18:47 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas has 505 yards of offense and 3rd quarter isn’t over. Defense hasn’t quit though.
|GeorgeMeade | 18:47 EDT
|(1:29) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 42 - Giants 7
|Eagles
|Daboll has lost that entire Giants locker room. He'll be canned at year's end.
|slashsnake | 18:52 EDT
|At this pace it’d be a minor miracle if he even made it there.
|fareastfan | 19:11 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas is averaging 180 yards a quarter. Good grief.
|GeorgeMeade | 18:52 EDT
|Giants
|The NFL just posted that none of the stats from this game will count for the Cowboys since they aren't playing against an NFL team.
|Common-Tater | 18:53 EDT
|Giants
|Can we just take everyone out? How can they prove that every player isn't hurt.
|Common-Tater | 18:55 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Giants
|I see Parsons went over to the other side of field away from Thomas......
|phatdaddy44 | 18:58 EDT
|He was tired of being held.
|Y A Tittle 2 | 18:59 EDT
|(14:43) NYG punts
|Giants
|Does it seem like every team that plays the Giants sets some kind of record?
|Wayward_Son | 19:03 EDT
|(10:56) C.Rush pass short middle intended for J.Tolbert INTERCEPTED
|Giants
|Do not run to the darn camera down 40 points!
|Jerry_Terry | 19:05 EDT
|Giants
|What a dumb move to run and celebrate a pick when you're down 42-7. Dear Lord.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 19:05 EDT
|Giants
|I'm currently watching 5th round pick Sam Howell, with poor protection, under pressure, and in about his 11th or 12th start, play better than any QB currently on the Giants roster.
|icyhand2000 | 19:06 EDT
|Giants
|-17 looking like a gimme suddenly, lol.
|ForgotUsername1234 | 19:08 EDT
|It was a gimme a week ago.
|srcog | 19:09 EDT
|Fair enough, lol.
|ForgotUsername1234 | 19:10 EDT
|(8:54) NYG field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 42 - Giants 10
|Giants
|Dallas, please run on every play and shorten this.
|TheLeperd | 19:12 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas having a blast on the sideline. Damn, I hate the Cowboys.
|ForgotUsername1234 | 19:14 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas going for 700 yards.
|JerseyJumbo41 | 19:17 EDT
|Giants
|Ok good night. 29 first downs for Dallas. 8 first downs for the Giants. Mercy end.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 19:17 EDT
|(2:14) R.Dowdle up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 49 - Giants 10
|Giants
|Fire someone. I'm not even that guy, but somebody needs to get fired. Concessions, janitor, somebody.
|ForgotUsername1234 | 19:22 EDT
|They could fire the man most responsible for this mess, but things would be very awkward between John and Chris Mara at Thanksgiving if that happened.
|icyhand2000 | 19:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Just read the Cowboys had 368 first half yards. But the NYG just kept blitzing. Lol.
|TheGreatJB99 | 19:24 EDT
|Giants
|Let's all pool our capital and buy out Mara.
|Henryopat | 19:24 EDT
|Team is worth 7 billion.
|srcog | 19:30 EDT
|Wait another year, we can get it for $500.
|Blues | 19:37 EDT
|Giants
|This is the worst team in the league by a margin, and it still won’t get them the top pick.
|GeorgeMeade | 19:26 EDT
|Giants
|Cut the hot water to the showers next time Dallas comes into town.
|Harry Paratestes | 19:29 EDT
|Giants
|I felt really bad for the QB today. Dallas D line feasted.
|BlockNTackle | 19:36 EDT
|(0:06) T.DeVito pass short left to S.Shepard for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 49 - Giants 17
|Giants
|49-17 looks better.
|John Random | 19:38 EDT
|Giants
|Our second highest scoring game of the year! Moving in the right direction.
|DougMollin | 19:55 EDT
