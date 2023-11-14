Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 2023 NFL Week 11

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Panthers in NFL Week 10 as Dallas visits Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-3 as a result of last Sunday’s thrashing of the New York Giants and are about to play two more games before next Friday even hits. On the Sunday before Thanksgiving the Cowboys will visit the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers currently have the worst record in the NFL at 1-8 but as we all know, no opponents should be overlooked.

Dak Prescott is coming off of an incredible game but the hottest player on the Cowboys right now is CeeDee Lamb. They will look to continue their form along with the likes of Brandin Cooks on offense, meanwhile the expectation is that Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will make life difficult for Bryce Young. Ideally DaRon Bland could even add another interception to his growing total in the process.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

