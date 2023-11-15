Not just a boast, CeeDee Lamb is cementing himself as the top WR in the NFL

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is playing like a man possessed. He has been on a torrid stretch since Week 6, and the 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions, as well as a 14-yard rushing score against the New York Giants, is just the latest example of his recent dominance.

CeeDee Lamb since Week 6:



⭐️ 41 catches (T-1st)

⭐️ 617 receiving yards (1st)

⭐️ 4 total TDs

⭐️ 22 receptions gaining 15+ yards (1st)



And he was on bye in Week 7 pic.twitter.com/tpb1TKN2Od — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023

You can choose to debate it if you like, but Lamb is no doubt playing like the best wide receiver in the entire league at this moment. He is winning at every level, over the middle, on the outside, running away from defenders out of the backfield, and even making jaw-dropping, one-handed circus catches.

As you can imagine, Lamb's confidence is at an all-time high. While he's probably the least vocal Cowboys player to where the No. 88 jersey, he doesn't exactly shy away from boasting about his talent when it's warranted. That was never more apparent than with the recent statement he made postgame after Dallas' 49-17 victory of the Giants.

"I'm one of them ones. I'm a top receiver in this game," Lamb said via the teams website. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Consistency is always key to cementing oneself as the best of the best in the NFL, but as things stand right now, little argument can be made against Lamb not being a top player his position. And, as far as stats go, he's right there with the best like Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown, both of whom are believed to be the top two receivers in the entire NFL. (Justin Jefferson would be here as well but he has been injured).

Lamb's 975 receiving yards is currently third in the NFL behind only Tyreek Hill (1,076) and A.J. Brown (1,005). And of the three, he also currently has the best catch percentage at 79.07% compared to Hill's 71.13% and Brown's 72.83% according to next gen stats. He's actually tied with only Adam Thielen with the best catch percentage among WRs with at least 30 receptions this year.

What really makes Lamb's production even more impressive during his torrid stretch since Week 6 is the fact he's basically been uncoverable despite the opposition trying their best to contain him. And, until recently, he was getting very little help from his teammates in the passing game, which makes the numbers he's been putting up even more eye-popping.

Thanks to Lamb, and Dak Prescott quite possibly playing the best football of his career here recently, the Dallas Cowboys passing game is really starting to find their groove as of late. With Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup finally showing up in the passing game, Dallas' WR trio gives the offense have some scary upside from here on out.

Slot Lamb amongst the league's receivers as you like. In the end it doesn't really matter. He's out there being productive regardless of our thoughts of him and the Cowboys are better for it.