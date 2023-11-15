It has been a chaotic season for the Dallas Cowboys in many ways. The early blowouts led everyone to think the Cowboys just may be a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year, then came the inexplicable loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That loss was the start of the feeling that maybe these are just the same ol’ Cowboys. The Cowboys responded by blowing out the New England Patriots, only to suffer a humiliating loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Since then, the Cowboys have been winning with the exception of the heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it was the way the Cowboys won last week against the New York Giants that opened many eyes. The Cowboys offense was finally able to utilize all their tools to better effect. Getting Brandin Cooks involved in a significant way is something we have been waiting on. Incorporating Rico Dowdle into the running game paid dividends. And Dak Prescott looks as good as we’ve seen him, and his total control of the offense at the line of scrimmage adds a layer of confidence.

So we ask this week whether you are confident in the direction of the franchise. Please vote in the poll then hit the comments and tell us your thoughts.

