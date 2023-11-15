The Dallas Cowboys owner believes his signal-caller belongs in the MVP conversation.

There has been MVP-candidate buzz circling around Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and team owner Jerry Jones is all over the conversation in support of Prescott. “I certainly do [think he belongs in the conversation],” Jones said as on Tuesday, Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan with “Shan & RJ.’’ “He’s put games together that are the best of his career, in my view. And the best right at the top of many that I’ve seen. It’s the fact he’s doing them back-to-back and of course, his play, and how he’s impacting those games.” Prescott has recorded a total of 1,354 yards, 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions in his past four matchups this season. During that time frame, the Cowboys have acquired a 3-1 record. Dallas’ quarterback is ranked No. 1 amongst all NFL quarterbacks when it comes to his passing completion rate (70.7 percent). He is also tied with four other quarterbacks for the third most touchdowns in the league at 17. Jones applauds Prescott’s athletic ability on the field, but he is more impressed with his work ethic and mentality entering the matchups every week.

Should the Cowboys claim their former cornerback for extra depth on the roster?

Dolphins have activated WR River Cracraft off injured reserve waived CB Kelvin Joseph,” per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. The Dolphins acquired Kelvin Joseph from the Cowboys in a trade for fellow cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on August 30. Joseph had two tackles in four games for Miami this season. Sadly, he hasn’t lived up to expectations since the Cowboys made him the 44th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Will he get a fresh start somewhere else? With the way things are going, Kelvin Joseph will most likely end up in another team’s practice squad roster. The Dolphins are on their bye week. They had a valiant second-half comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs that fell just short in Week 9. The Chiefs prevailed over the Dolphins, 21-14.

With the news coming down about Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys could try to make a move for more depth.

It’s a bad beat for both the Cowboys and Vander Esch, who’s reoccurring neck injuries may be bringing his career to a premature end. However, Dallas has to figure out a solution going forward. An immediate option would be adding Brown. Upfront, Brown is no Vander Esch and probably wouldn’t outclass Rashaan Evans. Evans just dropped a solid performance after being called up from the practice squad. That being said, it was against a New York Giants team that is dead in the water. Adding someone like Brown ensures the Cowboys at least have multiple experienced options. Evans has looked fine in a limited capacity, but there’s no guarantee that will continue. Brown has shown flashes of top-level play in the NFL, like Evans. There’s very little risk to signing him to a practice squad deal, but it both insures and potentially elevates the defense’s capabilities.

The Cowboys No. 3 receiver had a bounce back game against the Giants that will hopefully carry forward.

“It’s not about getting in the box. It’s going up and making that play again and hearing the crowd. It was definitely fun for me, and I love seeing all of my brothers eating,” said Gallup. The 27-year-old said it was a long time coming for him and joked around, saying he forgot how to celebrate after the touchdown. It was 300 days since Gallup’s last touchdown in the Cowboys’ NFC Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gallup recalled Chad Bohling, Dallas’ mental conditioning coach, approaching him when he returned to the sideline and said, “one play,” something Bohling told him for the last two weeks. The receiver says Bohling had been telling him to make one play that everyone would remember him by, and he did. After the game, Prescott didn’t shy away from supporting the receiver, saying, “If anyone has been a fan of him, everyone in here can attest that it’s me.” Dak said that despite Gallup’s adversity this season, the last thing he will do is fold because of it. “You get the ball up, you give him an opportunity, and watch him do the rest. When he can do that, other guys are winning,” said Prescott.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.