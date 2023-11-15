 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys injury report: All 53 estimated as full participants

The first injury report of the week for the Cowboys shows no major concerns.

By LP Cruz
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced some disappointing injury news. Special teams ace CJ Goodwin is set to undergo surgery on his pectoral which will end his season. The team also announced that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not return after being placed on injured reserve. When asked if Vander Esch could return at some point in the future, Jerry Jones was unsure, leaving Vander Esch’s career in question.

Wednesday brought some positive news though as tight end Peyton Hendershot has been designated for return according to the mothership’s Nick Eatman.

In further injury news, Wednesday is an estimation had the team held a regular practice ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Running back Rico Dowdle was listed as a full participant along with slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Additionally, receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin was also listed as a full participant.

Turpin missed practice all last week and was ultimately ruled out of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. In Turpin’s absence, the Cowboys had only 20 return yards in total. If Turpin can get on the practice field, it would be a substantial boost against a Carolina Panthers team allowing 31.5 yards per kick return.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 2023 NFL Week 11

View all 9 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys