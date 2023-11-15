Cowboys injury report: All 53 estimated as full participants

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced some disappointing injury news. Special teams ace CJ Goodwin is set to undergo surgery on his pectoral which will end his season. The team also announced that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not return after being placed on injured reserve. When asked if Vander Esch could return at some point in the future, Jerry Jones was unsure, leaving Vander Esch’s career in question.

Wednesday brought some positive news though as tight end Peyton Hendershot has been designated for return according to the mothership’s Nick Eatman.

The Cowboys have a little more depth at tight end this week. Peyton Hendershot has been designated for return. His 21-day practice window begins but he could play Sunday in Carolina. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 15, 2023

In further injury news, Wednesday is an estimation had the team held a regular practice ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers.

All 53 players on the Cowboys’ roster would have been full participants in practice if team held one today, according to injury report. That includes WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder), who was inactive Sunday vs. Giants, and nickel CB Jourdan Lewis, who exited late with a stinger. pic.twitter.com/4Uc3UuDqf0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 15, 2023

Running back Rico Dowdle was listed as a full participant along with slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Additionally, receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin was also listed as a full participant.

Turpin missed practice all last week and was ultimately ruled out of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. In Turpin’s absence, the Cowboys had only 20 return yards in total. If Turpin can get on the practice field, it would be a substantial boost against a Carolina Panthers team allowing 31.5 yards per kick return.