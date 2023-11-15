The Dallas Cowboys vanquished the New York Giants last week, and did so largely in part to the performance of wide receiver CeeDee lamb. All told Lamb had 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in terms of receiving work against the Giants; he also had a carry for 14 yards and another score, which netted him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Lamb has been on an absolute tear as of late and has had at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards over each of his last three games. Lamb has 500 receiving yards exactly in that three-game stretch and 617 receiving yards in his last four outings (the most receiving yardage any Cowboys player has had in a four-game stretch in the Super Bowl era).

We are witnessing a historic run of success from Lamb here and it is obviously translating into wins for the team which is what matters above all.