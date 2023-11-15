 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following Giants game

Top honors for CeeDee Lamb following his epic Week 10 performance.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys vanquished the New York Giants last week, and did so largely in part to the performance of wide receiver CeeDee lamb. All told Lamb had 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in terms of receiving work against the Giants; he also had a carry for 14 yards and another score, which netted him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Lamb has been on an absolute tear as of late and has had at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards over each of his last three games. Lamb has 500 receiving yards exactly in that three-game stretch and 617 receiving yards in his last four outings (the most receiving yardage any Cowboys player has had in a four-game stretch in the Super Bowl era).

We are witnessing a historic run of success from Lamb here and it is obviously translating into wins for the team which is what matters above all.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2023 NFL Week 10

View all 70 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys