The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the complete and total hope of those around here is that the Cowboys simply take care of business.

Oftentimes the Sunday before Thanksgiving can be a bit closer than we’d like, you simply do not know how any week is going to shake out in the NFL.

The Cowboys are big-time favorites for their road game this week but will not exactly be seeing the last Panthers team that the world did on Thursday night last week. It was announced on Wednesday that Panthers head coach Frank Reich would be resuming offensive play-calling duties, something that he gave up after the team started off 0-6.

As a whole the Panthers offense has been largely bad this season. Reich “gave up” play-calling duties entering Carolina’s Week 7 bye, keep in mind this is his first season as the team’s head coach and they have number one overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback, but the group did not see any real movement in the three games since.

These numbers are courtesy of rbsdm and they show how bottom-tier the Panthers offense has been, regardless of which play-caller has been pulling the strings.

But Carolina is in a bit of a precarious spot as the aforementioned number one overall pick has not lived up to much hype early on in his career. The Panthers are watching C.J. Stroud look more and more like a superstar with every passing week and the pressure for everyone to do something positive is mounting which is probably what led to all of this.

Still, we are talking about a team that has changed offensive play-callers twice in what is now fewer than six weeks. Whether or not the change is a prosperous one for the Panthers remains to be seen but it is official nonetheless.