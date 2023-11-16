Dallas Cowboys 2023 opponent preview: 2 Panthers to keep an eye on

Panthers File

2022 Record: 7-10 (1-8 in 2023)

Last Meeting: 10/03/2021 36-28 Cowboys win (Cowboys lead series 10-5 all-time)

Head Coach: Frank Reich (41-42-1 all-time as a head coach)

Key Additions: QB, Bryce Young (draft), WR, Adam Thielen, RB, Miles Sanders

Key Departures: DL, Matt Ioannidis, RB, D’Onta Foreman

2022 Overview

The 2022 Carolina Panthers finished the season 7-10 and while it was not a successful season, some around the team have felt that groundwork was being laid for a better future. Since then the Panthers have moved up to the first pick in the 2023 draft and selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with hopes he is their QB of the future.

Thus far in 2023, it has not panned out so well for the Panthers as a whole and they currently enter Week 11 with the worst record in the NFL. There seems to be some tension being built despite the Panthers being aggressive in both the draft and free agency. Through the first 10 weeks of the season it has not looked good, and next up is a hungry Cowboys team playing really well.

Player to watch… RB, Chuba Hubbard

There really isn’t much about this Panthers offense that should scare the Cowboys. However, they do have a running back tandem with players that have had good days in the past, and if things are clicking could become an issue on Sunday. That duo is headlined by Chuba Hubbard who has rounded into the head guy in the backfield that includes former Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders.

However, much like the Panthers as a whole, it’s not really what they have done thus far that scares you, but maybe what they are capable of doing when they're at their best. So far this season Hubbard has had middling numbers as he only has 351 rushing yards on 94 carries, good for 3.7 a rush and only one touchdown.

#Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard's stat comparison:



2022:

95 carries

466 rushing yards

2 TDs

4.9 YPC

14 receptions

171 receiving yards



2023:

94 carries

351 rushing yards

1 TD

3.7 YPC

21 receptions

110 receiving yards pic.twitter.com/N4KzIcdW1M — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) November 15, 2023

This Panthers offense should not strike fear into the hearts of the Cowboys' defense, but if it is going to do anything worth a possible upset, it'll need Hubbard as a big part of it.

Don’t forget about… DL, Derrick Brown

One of the bright spots for this Panthers team in 2023 has been defensive lineman Derrick Brown. Brown has proven to be a physical presence in the middle of that defense that looks a possible cornerstone to build with. So far this season Brown has tallied 49 tackles, and one sack.

Derrick Brown makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/8NCAtBmE6i — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) November 10, 2023

With their premier pass rusher Brian Burns being iffy injury-wise, if the Panthers are going to be able to stop the Cowboys' potent offensive attack, it may need to start with Brown in the middle. It is a tall task for a banged-up Panthers defense, but it may be their only hope on Sunday to secure their second win of the season.