BTB Thursday Thread: Cowboys need to avoid a letdown in Carolina

The 6-3 Dallas Cowboys travel to North Carolina on Sunday to play the 1-8 Panthers. The Panthers have had a rough season thus far after they traded up for QB Bryce Young and selected him number one overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Young has struggled in his first professional season, throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with only 1,560 passing yards. His offensive line hasn’t made it any easier for him as Young has been sacked 29 times this season, ranking fourth-highest in the NFL among QB’s.

The Cowboys enter their second-straight week of being double-digit favorites in their matchup. After being a 17.5 point favorite against the Giants in Week 10, they are a 10.5 point favorite in Week 11 against the Panthers.

While the Cowboys should be heavy favorites on Sunday, it is important that the Cowboys don’t overlook the Panthers. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 49-17 win against the Giants, and it feels like everything is going right on the offensive side of the ball. However, shortly after their 40-point victory against the Giants in week one, they lost to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys looked past the Cardinals, taking them for granted, and paid the price for it.

It is imperative that the team does not make this same mistake on Sunday against Carolina. Young certainly wants to change the narrative that he could potentially be a ‘bust’ as a former number one pick, and the Panthers do have several talented players on their defense.

Despite being behind the 8-1 Eagles in the division standings, the Cowboys have an opportunity to make up some ground over their next stretch of games. The Eagles have a much more difficult few weeks ahead, facing the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and then the Dallas Cowboys. However, if the Cowboys hope to compete for the division title and potentially the number one seed in the NFC, they must win the games they are supposed to.

Do you think the Cowboys are in danger of a potential loss in Carolina? Do you expect them to handle business and head into Thanksgiving with a 7-3 record? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!