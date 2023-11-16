Last week was a good week for the Dallas Cowboys. They needed to get rid of the bad feeling from the Philadelphia Eagles game, and they did it in style. The Cowboys routed the New York Giants 49-17, and were able to fix some issues that had been plaguing them.

They finally found someone to complement CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver as Brandin Cooks had his breakout game with 173 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lamb, Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson form a pretty formidable core in the passing game.

Dallas also got Rico Dowdle involved and he helped bring the running game back to life. Overall, the Cowboys got contributions from many of their offensive weapons including Michael Gallup and Jalen Brooks. And oh yeah, Dak Prescott is simply on fire the past month.

The Dallas defense was its usual self, including another interception from DaRon Bland. Add that all up, and you have a team that is on a roll. And they roll into Carolina to play a Panthers team that is struggling badly under rookie QB Bryce Young. They are 1-8 on the season and have shown little in terms of hope for better days.

As such, the Cowboys are huge favorites in this game. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 10.5-point favorites over the Panthers.

Let’s see what some other sites say about the game.

CBS Sports

The Cowboys bounced back from their Eagles loss in a big way in blowing out the Giants. The Panthers lost at Chicago on Thursday and their offense is anemic and can’t get anything going. That’s not good against the Cowboys defense. Dak Prescott is also playing well. Blowout. Pick: Cowboys 34, Panthers 14

The general consensus, as you will see below, is that the Cowboys will have no trouble covering the large spread.

Bleacher Report

All of our experts expect the Dallas Cowboys to run circles around a basement-dwelling team for the second consecutive week. The Panthers will likely put up a tougher fight than the New York Giants did last week, but Knox can see Dallas running away with another blowout victory. “I can’t see Dallas suffering another letdown as a double-digit favorite after its Week 3 debacle against Arizona. I also don’t see Bryce Young and the Panthers getting a lot going against a Cowboys defense that ranks second in passing yards allowed and sits just a notch below the upper echelon. “The one concern here is that the Cowboys have struggled to run consistently, and the strength of the Carolina defense has been against the pass (sixth in yards allowed). However, I get the feeling that Mike McCarthy will take any opportunity he can get to run up the score, point to the stat sheet and declare that naming himself play-caller wasn’t a mistake.” Score Prediction: Cowboys 35, Panthers 19

Sporting News

There is another giant spread. The Cowboys erupted for 640 total yards against the Giants, and the Panthers had a few extra days after the loss to Chicago. The Panthers average 14.5 points per game at home. That will not be nearly enough against Dallas. The Cowboys are 2-3 ATS on the road, and that is a lot of points. We’ll play it right under that line. Pick: Cowboys 29, Panthers 17

Yahoo Sports

The breather part of the Cowboys’ schedule continues as they take a road trip to play the Panthers. It likely won’t be as bad as the beating they put on the Giants but it won’t be competitive. Prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 10

Some of the Blogging The Boys staff are making picks this season using Tallysight. Here is what we have for all of the Week 11 games.