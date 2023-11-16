Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith sits out (rest), KaVontae Turpin practices in full

After the Dallas Cowboys did not practice yesterday, they returned to a more regular schedule on Thursday. Yesterday, the team estimated who would have practiced and in what capacity had the Cowboys held a practice. By the team’s report, all the players listed were designated as full participants.

Today’s report is slightly different. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith did not practice as the team is modifying his practices to manage the risk of injury. KaVontae Turpin fully participated in the padded practice.

#Cowboys second injury report vs. Panthers shows only one change.



Tyron Smith is DNP with rest.



Team is using the formula they have with him recently — to great success.



Everyone else is full participant. pic.twitter.com/CEqD5QJDog — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 16, 2023

Rico Dowdle logged a full practice with an ankle injury, along with Jourdan Lewis and Osa Odighizuwa, also listed as full participants on Thursday.

The team also announced that defensive tackle Carl Davis has been added to the practice squad following Billy Price transitioning to practice squad/injured reserve yesterday. Plus, Peyton Hendershot rejoined the team at practice after coming off injured reserve.

#Cowboys transaction:



Carl Davis (DT) has been signed to the practice squad, taking the seat vacated by Billy Price, who was moved to practice squad/IR on Wednesday.



Davis is a 1T (primary) & former third-round (Ravens) pick out of Iowa in 2015.



Former 2nd-team All-Big Ten… — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 16, 2023

Regarding the Panthers’ injuries, their defense was boosted as several of their players returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Cornerback Jaycee Horn practiced after a stint on injured reserve, and C.J. Henderson also practiced. Meanwhile, edge rusher Brian Burns practiced in full. We’ll have more details on the Panthers’ injury statuses tomorrow.