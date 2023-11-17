Would you like to see a more even split of reps?

Rico should have opened more eyes on Sunday Yes, it was the 2-6 New York Giants, but it still happened. Rico Dowdle showed Dallas cowboys coaching staff different things. He displayed the power they’ve been lacking in the run game. There was decisiveness that has been missing in Pollard’s game. The vision was much better and overall, he looked much fresher.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on RB Rico Dowdle: “He’s a violent runner. He runs with great skill. … I’m so proud for him. He’s finally put together the running back he can be. He’s outstanding. It just really gives us a 1-2 punch in there” at RB with Tony Pollard. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2023

Gonna need that run game sooner or later.

Dallas Cowboys What has gone right? The Cowboys have scored 232 points on offense (not including defensive and special teams touchdowns). They have scored 30 or more points five times. It took a few weeks to get going, but QB Dak Prescott is “playing as good as I’ve seen,” according to owner/GM Jerry Jones. CeeDee Lamb is on pace for team receiving records. They have a diverse scheme that can attack in different ways. What has gone wrong? The running game has not been as effective, which can be traced in part to the lack of continuity on the offensive line. Tony Pollard has one 100-yard game. The Cowboys’ red zone performance has been better of late, but they are just 13-of-33 on the season. Key to second half: The best way to help the run game is to pass opposing defenses out of stacked boxes. With the success Prescott has had throwing over the past month, defenses will likely have to shift strategies — and that could help the run game, as could more of a mix between Pollard and Rico Dowdle in the backfield — Todd Archer

New play caller against THIS defense?

Since Week 8, Prescott leads the NFL with 1,082 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes and ranks second with a 129.4 rating. He has recorded at least 300 yards passing and three touchdown passes in each of Dallas’ last three games, one shy of matching a record shared by Peyton Manning, Steve Young and Patrick Mahomes. ON THE CALL In hopes of giving his team a spark, Reich is taking back the offensive play-calling duties. Reich delegated play-calling on Oct. 16 before Carolina’s bye week. The Panthers (1-8) went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling plays, but the team scored only two offensive touchdowns during that span.

As long as the Cowboys don’t get hit with a tampering charge, lol.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is aware that his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, wants him to move on to a different team. When asked Thursday about his brother’s public comments, Diggs was amiable but firm. “I’m not responsible for how other people feel,” Diggs said after gathering his thoughts. “Anybody in this room, for that matter — a reporter, a player, even my own brother. I love my brother, and the space that my brother’s coming from is my family. If you want to know how he feels, you have to take it up with him.” He said his conversations with his brother are private, but that they haven’t talked much about football lately. Trevon Diggs, one of the Cowboys’ defensive stars, sustained a season-ending ACL tear during practice in September. “Tread lightly when you’re talking about my family,” Stefon said in conclusion.

A look far ahead.

The Dallas Cowboys and their fans don’t have their sights set on the 2024 NFL Draft quite yet. Clinching a playoff spot comes first, but around here, it’s draft season 24/7. ROUND 1, PICK 22: OT JC LATHAM, ALABAMA The Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line, while not a bad unit, is no longer the unquestioned juggernaut of the past half-decade. Zack Martin is still going strong, and second-year guard Tyler Smith is coming along, as well. But left tackle Tyron Smith is an upcoming free agent, and right tackle Terence Steele has given up the most pressures and has the worst overall blocking grade of the group. Steele’s new contract makes it less likely he would be replaced, but if he doesn’t improve his play, Dallas has to keep its options open. Chances are one of those two spots could need a new face. Latham is a massive offensive tackle prospect. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, ranking in the 61st and 98th percentiles, respectively. Though he might have the mass of a guard, he certainly doesn’t move like one. He is nimble on his feet and can cover good ground in his kick slides. He needs to work on maintaining blocks for longer, but that can be done at the pro level.

