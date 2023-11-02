The NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday without the Dallas Cowboys making a trade. It was expected, as team owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan that morning and said there was unlikely to be a trade.

Again, this is a competitive thing, as you know. But still, I’m not seeing anything right at this moment. ... I see us right now having a pat hand.

However, as Tuesday progressed, activity around the league started to ramp up. The first big trade of the day occurred when the Washington Commanders sent DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick. There had been talks surrounding the Commanders trading either Sweat or DE Chase Young near the deadline. Despite trading Sweat, Washington wasn’t finished for the day. They shocked the NFL landscape when they later sent Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick. Young, a former second overall pick in the 2020 draft, is having a promising start to his 2023 season with five sacks.

It should be concerning that despite the Cowboys losing to them 42-10 in week five, the 49ers were much more aggressive in improving their team at the deadline. Yes, the 49ers have lost their last three games. However, the aggressive approach of 49ers GM John Lynch remains one of the reasons why the 49ers have arguably the best roster in the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman is also one of the more aggressive people in the league when it comes to trading for talent. The Eagles traded for safety Kevin Byard just last week, adding more talent to their 7-1 roster.

By the time the deadline has passed on Tuesday, every contending team in the NFC made a trade to improve their team except the Cowboys.

NFC Contenders traded for:

Eagles: S Kevin Byard

49ers: DE Chase Young

Seahawks: DL Leonard Williams

Lions: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones



Instead of trying to improve, Jerry and Stephen settled. — Chris Halling (@ChrisHalling_) October 31, 2023

The Cowboys have a very talented roster on both sides of the football. Part of this is due to the moves that the front office made in the offseason, such as trading for WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore. Despite this, it remains concerning that the Cowboys were the lone NFC contender that didn’t feel it was necessary to improve their roster. It should be considered a ‘win now’ season for the Cowboys, with Super Bowl expectations. The Cowboys front office didn’t act like this was the case on Tuesday, as they watched other teams they are competing with potentially get better.

What are your thoughts on the trade deadline? Are you upset the Cowboys didn’t make a trade? What player do you believe would have made the difference this season? Let us know in the comments.