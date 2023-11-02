The Cowboys’ star pass rusher feels Dallas has been beating themselves in their losses.

“We gotta do better in away games,” Parsons said. “Obviously, everyone knows that home-field advantage is a real thing. We gotta keep winning, and we gotta keep being consistent. We can’t do it one week and not the next. It’s gotta be consistent. This will be a great opportunity to show that.” The Cowboys’ last two road games have ended embarrassingly as the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers have shown Dallas a clean set of heels. But Sunday’s clash has a chance against the Eagles looms as yet another test for Micah and this Cowboys team. Having failed spectacularly in both of their losses this season (both away from home) as the Cowboys’ penalty issues came back to haunt them. Against the Cardinals (13 for 107 yards) and 49ers (6 for 60 yards), the games were riddled by costly penalties. For Pennsylvania native Parsons, in the hostile environment of Lincoln Financial Field, his team can’t have self-inflicted wounds. “We just can’t beat ourselves,” Parsons said. “A lot of people said that [San Francisco] was so much better than us, I didn’t think so. I thought we beat ourselves and put ourselves in bad opportunities. We didn’t get off the field, we gave up big plays that we usually wouldn’t give up.” The Cowboys have steadied the ship after the 49ers loss, winning back-to-back games as Dak Prescott and the “Texas Coast Offense” has burst to life.

Despite having the best record in the league, the Eagles haven’t exactly been “world-beaters.”

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off for a huge showdown Sunday afternoon in Philly. Right now, the Eagles are the best team in the NFL with a league-leading 7-1 record. The Cowboys are trying to keep pace as they enter the game with a 5-2 mark after two straight wins. Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Eagles and five for the Cowboys. Eagles The Eagles have had some close games here lately, but for the most part, have kept winning. Philly owns the NFL’s best record at 7-1, thanks to a comeback win at Washington this past Sunday, completing a series sweep of the Commanders. The Eagles have played five games decided by one score and have a 4-1 record. Jalen Hurts is obviously a difference-maker for the Eagles, as both a runner and passer. He has six rushing touchdowns so far but also eight interceptions, which is already more than the six he threw in 15 games last year. Hurts had three in the Eagles’ only loss this year back on Oct. 15. Cowboys The Cowboys have bounced back since a 32-point loss to the 49ers, with an LA sweep of the Chargers and Rams, which were sandwiched around a much-needed bye week. But at 5-2, the Cowboys have only defeated one team with a winning record (Jets, 4-3). This undoubtedly will be the biggest test of the season so far, especially since the Eagles owning the NFL’s best record. Dak Prescott has produced his two best games of the season the last two weeks. In Sunday’s win over the Rams, Prescott had his first 300-yard passing game, along with four TD passes. He tied Tony Romo for the most games by a Cowboys quarterback with 300-yards and 4 TDs. He enters Sunday’s game with the Eagles ranked second in the NFL with a 71.0 completion percentage.

The historic Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is renewed this weekend, with some league history on the line as well.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Finding continuity at the kicker position has evaded the Dallas Cowboys since Pro Bowler Dan Bailey, the franchise’s all-time leader in made field goals (186), departed for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 after seven seasons with Dallas (2011-2017). They have cycled through Brett Maher (2018, 2019, 2022), Kai Forbath (2019) and Greg Zuerlein (2020-2021) since, but it appears the Cowboys may have found their long-term future at the position with 28-year-old rookie Brandon Aubrey. The league’s record for most field goals without missing to start a career is 18, which was set back in the 2015 season by Cleveland Browns kicker Travis Coons. On Sunday, Aubrey’s two made field goals from 58 and 27 yards out during the Cowboys 43-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday has him tied as the NFL’s all-time record-holder. “Yeah, not something I’ve thought a lot about, just trying to go out there and do my job,” Aubrey said postgame when asked about tying the record. “I’ve done it so far, and I hope to keep doing it in the future. I just want to go out there and make my kicks, so I’m not really concerned with much other than doing that.” The first of Aubrey’s two made field goals on Sunday was from 58 yards out, the longest of his seven-game NFL career.

The importance of “all three phases” playing well is critical to the Cowboys’ success.

An early indication of just how impactful the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams would be in this 2023 season happened in the opening game against the Giants when Dallas blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. Talk about setting a tone. Since then, the Cowboys have been a dominating third phase in all four sectors of the kicking game. Their placekicker, Brandon Aubrey, missed his opening point-after kick, but since then has hit on 17 PATs and all 18 of his field goal tries, including 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards (his long is 58 yards). Punter Bryan Anger is fourth in the NFL in gross punting average (51 yards per punt) and is third in net punting average (45.1 yards). Dallas blocked a punt last week in its win over the Rams, its second blocked kick of 2023. KaVontae Turpin is one of the game’s most dangerous return men, as he’s forced teams to kick away from him. He’s also an X-factor on offense, so keep an eye on him there. “He’s as dynamic as I’ve seen in a long time,” Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay said. “They help their offense and defense out with a short field with their return in Turpin,” Clay said on Tuesday at his weekly press conference at the NovaCare Complex. “They do a great job on their punt rushes with Dorrance Armstrong and Sam Williams out there ... Bryan Anger is doing a great job in flipping the field. “Dallas has done a great job in all four phases on special teams. We have our work cut out.”

All matchups start in the trenches, and this NFC East slugfest includes some of the best in the game.

2) Lane Johnson vs. Micah Parsons (and also the injury bug) In each of the two Eagles-Cowboys matchups last season Lane Johnson got hurt. In Week 6, he suffered a concussion and the Eagles offense went ultra conservative thereafter. They hung on for the win, but the offense did not look the same. In Week 16 in Dallas, Johnson suffered the adductor injury that kept him out for a bit down the stretch. The Eagles scored 27 points in 7 drives with Johnson, 0 points in 3 drives after he left the game. This is well-covered territory, but uh, Johnson is kind of important to the Eagles. He is especially important against Dallas, who employ one of the best defenders in the NFL in Micah Parsons. The Cowboys move Parsons around quite a bit, so it’s not necessarily a pure mano-e-mano matchup between him and Johnson, but he lines up most often opposite the RT and when he has gone up against Johnson in pass rush opportunities, he has mostly been erased.

Each team’s first injury report ahead of Cowboys at Eagles.

#Cowboys initial injury report vs. Eagles is here.



Typical veteran rest day for some.



Michael Gallup DNP with illness.



Michael Gallup DNP with illness.

Jayron Kearse DNP with toe issue, but his post-practice Q&A in the locker room indicates he's playing.

Eagles initial injury report vs. #Cowboys:



Bradley Roby (NCB1) DNP in walkthrough with shoulder injury.

