Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features an AFC clash between the visiting Tennessee Titans and the host Pittsburgh Steelers.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Steelers as 3-point favorites over the Titans.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Below some of the BTB staff made game picks using Tallysight. Check them out and the explanation for the picks.

Dave Halprin: The Titans are playing an inexperienced Will Levis at QB. It worked last week, but that magic will wear off against a tough Steelers defense. Expect Pittsburgh to win and cover.

Tom Ryle: Two teams going through quarterback issues does not sound promising from a watchability viewpoint, but this may be exciting if sloppy. I’m mostly just going with the gestalt here, but I’ll take the Steelers to prevail over the Titans in a close one.

David Howman: I’m expecting some really ugly football in a game between two teams that thrive on playing ugly football. The Titans are running with a rookie QB and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is playing hurt, which only adds to the ugly football-ness. With this game being in Pittsburgh on a short week, I’ll take the Steelers winning 18-15.

Matt Holleran: On the surface this may not seem like a great TNF matchup, but both the Titans and Steelers really need to win this game. The division is all but out of reach for both teams so they can’t afford to fall behind in the wild card race. With an O/U set at 36.5 this game figures to be a low-scoring slugfest that is won by whatever team can execute in the red zone. I see the Steelers being the team to do that and winning this game 20-16.

Brian Martin: Unless you’re a fan of either the Tennessee Titans are Pittsburgh Steelers, the only real reason to watch this Thursday night matchup is to see if QB Will Levis can have a repeat performance like he did against the Falcons last week in his second career NFL start. Pittsburgh’s secondary is quite a bit better than Atlanta’s, but I expect Levis to have another big game, which is why I’m going with the Titans over the Steelers this week.

RJ Ochoa: I’ve got a weird level of excitement about this game, but being realistic am willing to acknowledge it will probably disappoint. I know that there is thought that Will Levis could be something interesting but I am not willing to bet on that. I’ll take the Steelers in a game that we will hate watching but will miss in the days of June. 19-13.

OCC: A cold night awaits the Titans in Pittsburgh. The Titans are benching Tannehill in favor of rookie Will Levis, who had a strong showing against a discombobulated Atlanta defense last week. The formidable Steelers defense presents a very different challenge on a short week, so I’m picking the Steelers for the win.