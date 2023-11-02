Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey picked up an award on Wednesday as he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. The trophy, so to speak, didn’t have any time to collect any dust on Aubrey’s mantle before he received another.

As we are now in the month of November, the NFL also has monthly awards to hand out and on Thursday morning it was announced that Aubrey was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for all of October.

All told Aubrey went eight for eight on field goal attempts in October and, for the first time in his career, was also perfect on extra points as well (11 for 11). Aubrey has been automatic for the Cowboys, and as we noted on Wednesday this past week he tied the record for most consecutive field goals made to start a career. Obviously if he makes his next one he will hold the record all to himself.

Whether or not Aubrey gets an opportunity this week on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles remains to be seen. But for what it is worth, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month so the Cowboys will need plenty more touchdowns than field goals if they want to keep pace and pull off the win.