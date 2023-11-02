 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith does not practice for second day

Here is the Dallas Cowboys injury report for Thursday. Tyron Smith still isn’t practicing.

By LP Cruz
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be America’s Game of the Week on FOX, and for good reason. It will be the premier game to watch in the late afternoon window of NFL games this Sunday, and will be big in the NFC East race.

Both teams returned to practice Thursday, and we have a better understanding of where the Cowboys stand in terms of injuries.

After a day off for several of their veterans, they all returned to practice. Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin, and DeMarcus Lawrence all participated fully in practice today. Meanwhile, left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice. He is still working his way back from the effects of a neck stinger. Another absence is disappointing, but there is still time for Smith to practice in some capacity to play on Sunday.

Jayron Kearse practiced in full after not practicing yesterday with a toe injury. Also, Michael Gallup is recovered from his illness and is practicing. Tackle Chuma Edoga is practicing but is limited. That could be a big situation to monitor if Tyron Smith can’t go on Sunday.

