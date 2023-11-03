Eagles File

2022 Record: 13-2 (Lost in the Super Bowl)

Last Meeting: 12/24/2022 40-34 Cowboys victory. (Dallas Cowboys lead series 73-55)

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (30-12 all-time as a head coach)

Key Additions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Nicholas Morrow, S Kevin Byard

Key Departures: LB TJ Edwards, S Marcus Epps, S CJ Gardner-Johnson, DT Javon Hargrave

2022 Overview

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles were the real deal. The NFC representative for the Super Bowl eventually came up short against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, while doing so, they solidified their legitimacy as a team to beat in the conference going forward.

Fast forward to 2023 and the Eagles have still found ways to continue winning football games despite it not being as clean this time around. The Eagles currently have the best record in the NFL as they sit at 7-1, and despite the turnovers and sloppy play at times, have continued to find ways to win football games nearly every week.

This is a beatable football team, make no mistake about it, but it just has been easier said than done over the last two seasons. With talent all over the place, and a QB that understands what is being asked of him, the Eagles are, and will remain, a real threat for not just the NFC East, but the entire NFL.

Player to watch… WR, A.J. Brown

This is definitely a ‘no-duh’ selection when talking about A.J. Brown ahead of this Week 9 matchup, but he has been playing so well, you have to give credit where it is due. Brown has looked like the best WR in football so far this season. Fresh off winning October’s Offensive Player of the Month, Brown has been dominant and has been putting in work at a record-breaking pace.

This is AJ Brown’s first NFC offensive player of the month award and he is the first Eagles receiver to win the award pic.twitter.com/reqtzrRfRN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 2, 2023

Nobody is playing the position better than Brown is right now and he will be a tremendous challenge for this Diggs-less secondary. The Cowboys better have a plan of attack for Brown on Sunday, and the reality is even if they do, the Eagles still have plenty of other weapons at their disposal to beat you anyway.

The Cowboys have a ton of confidence in their secondary right now as DaRon Bland is rounding into one of the league’s best young CBs, in addition to the steady presence of Stephon Gilmore, but both will be put to the test on Sunday. They will need to bring their A-game on Sunday if the Cowboys are going to be able to win their sixth game of the season.

Don’t forget about... LB, Haason Reddick

While there is a laundry list of offensive guys the Cowboys cannot afford to forget about, the one that may have the biggest impact is the Eagles star pass rusher, Haason Reddick. Reddick has been a star since joining the Eagles via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals and he will be a problem that Terence Steele and company are going to need to deal with all afternoon long.

Haason Reddick with the sack on 4th down! Watching him beat Wiley never gets old. pic.twitter.com/UUViRfrpyq — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 29, 2023

Thus far this season, Reddick has tallied 6.5 sacks and 17 total tackles, and it looks like he has just begun to start heating up as 3.5 of those sacks have come in the last three weeks. The Cowboys cannot win this game without winning up front, on both sides of the ball. Finding a way to limit Reddick and the rest of the Eagles' stable of pass rushers will be a huge factor in this game.