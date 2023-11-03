The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles renew acquaintances this Sunday in a juicy NFC East clash. This isn’t technically a battle for the lead in the East as the Cowboys can only match the Eagles in the loss column if they come away victorious. They would then have to beat the New York Giants the following week with the Eagles on a bye to ascend to the top of the division based on the tiebreaker. But if they lose, claiming the East from the Eagles would be a steep climb.

The Cowboys are coming off probably their most complete game of the season where all three phases of the game - offense, defense, and special teams - were firing on all cylinders. Their destruction of the Los Angeles Rams certainly pushed the confidence level in the team upward. But not as much as you might think. Before the game, confidence in the direction of the franchise was hovering in the low 30s. It managed to break the 50% mark this week, but was only 58%. That is a low number for a team that is 5-2 on the season and just had a 43-20 blowout of another NFL franchise.

And that uncertainty over the Cowboys overall spilled over into our next question. We asked if you thought the Cowboys would win on the road in Philadelphia, and only 45% of Cowboys fans thought they would.

The up-and-down nature of the Cowboys so far this year, with the blowout wins balanced against the terrible losses has the fanbase in a somewhat state of limbo. This game against the Eagles should tip the fanbase one way or the other. Either large confidence with a win, or disbelief with a loss.

