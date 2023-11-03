In-depth on the relationship of the ever-important Dallas duo.

FRISCO, Texas — CeeDee Lamb cut a lonely figure on the Dallas Cowboys’ sidelines a few weeks ago. Towel over head or hands on hips, standing by himself mostly, it was not hard to gauge his frustration during the 42-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8. He had four catches on five targets for 49 yards. Since then, Lamb has caught 19 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, including 12 receptions for 158 yards in Sunday’s 43-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The remedy was a Monday conversation between Dak Prescott and Lamb at The Star after the 49ers loss. “That was just doubling down and making sure he understands and we understand we put a lot of work into this, don’t get frustrated,” Prescott said. “Don’t allow people to see your frustration of when things aren’t going our way. It’s the National Football League. None of this is going to be easy, but that’s when we’ve got to be better. That’s when we got to trust one another more. “And as we talked about it then, and he said these were his words: ‘Nobody’s worked harder than us or put more work in than us in the offseason.’”

Plenty of familiar SEC players on the other side of the trenches, too.

FRISCO, Texas — A big matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field awaits on Sunday afternoon for Dak Prescott, who will enter with an 8-3 career record against the Dallas Cowboys’ divisional foes. The added pressure of playing in front of a hostile road crowd doesn’t affect Prescott to the level that some may think, as he is able to tap into his college experience from his days playing at Mississippi State in front of crowds like LSU and Alabama. “Having grown up in the SEC, a lot of different venues and stadiums that you can feel by the time you get near the stadium,” Prescott said. “Eat, sleep, breathe the game of football. The fans’ excitement, the atmosphere, the close games, the energy. When you walk into Philadelphia’s stadium, it’s no different. It feels like some of those old Saturday nights.”

The Cowboys failed one big test, they need to pass this one.

Things won’t be as easy in Week 9 as the Cowboys hit the road and play on natural grass for the third time this season, where they are 0-2 thus far. The Cowboys and Eagles didn’t play with both of their respective starting quarterbacks in either of last year’s contests, so this is a much-anticipated matchup. Tough defense to run on Philadelphia’s defense is one of the best units in the league, they are talented and have impressive depth to keep players fresh throughout the game. One of the areas where they thrive is stopping the run, the Eagles lead the NFL in rush defense, allowing just 65.5 yards a game. The Eagles have only allowed one team to run for over 100 yards on the year, the Commanders ran for 107 yards in Week 4, and have given up just three rushing touchdowns. In Week 7, against the best rushing team in the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Eagles allowed just 45 yards on the ground.

Some of the Cowboys rookies are getting more run.

The Cowboys’ 2023 rookie class had a slightly better showing Sunday against the Rams compared to two weeks ago against the Chargers. MAZI SMITH The first rounder out of Michigan recorded a tackle late in the third quarter of Sunday’s win. He had 18 snaps on defense – matching his total from two weeks ago – but below his season-high. He was third among the team’s defensive tackles. LUKE SCHOONMAKER With five minutes left in the second half, Dak Prescott hit the second rounder from Michigan for a 13-yard pass. In seven games, Schoonmaker has two catches for 14 yards and one touchdown on seven targets.

Dallas seems to have edged back on the winning bravado.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a confident mood heading into Sunday’s NFC heavyweight clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. But there is something different about Dallas and its show of confidence this week. They aren’t standing on a chair, blaring it out with a megaphone. Let’s call it a “quiet confidence’’ as the Cowboys seem to have learned their lesson after the San Francisco 49ers debacle, a bad loss that came after a week of talk and then a Sunday of inaction. “I stay even-keeled,” Cooks said. “I just continue to go about my process, come in, work hard, and when my opportunity comes, I take advantage of it. My confidence never shifted one way or another even early on in the season. ... I’m just here to help my team win.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.