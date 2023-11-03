We’re not far away from the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the 129th meeting in their longstanding rivalry. One key to a Cowboys victory this Sunday is execution and preparation. The latter starts with the availability of their players. After Friday’s walkthrough practice we now have a more definitive idea as to which players will take the field in Philadelphia.

-Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee) and Tyron Smith (neck) were both limited at practice today and are questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles pic.twitter.com/VxvvhoHM6v — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) November 3, 2023

Tyron Smith returned to practice today and partook in a simulated game. He is expected to practice again tomorrow and then the team will ultimately decide his status against the Eagles. This news is very encouraging for Smith’s chances of playing Sunday, but as we have seen previously, optimistic reports for Smith don’t always equal playing time on Sundays.

In addition to Smith, reserve tackle Chuma Edoga is also questionable after being limited this week at practice with ankle and knee injuries. That becomes a real problem if Smith doesn’t go as Edoga is the backup left tackle. If the worst happened, the Cowboys could be playing rookie Asim Richards at left tackle.

Michael Gallup and Jayron Kearse practiced in full on Friday and carry no injury designation heading into Sunday.