When the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory, but there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKing Sportsbook has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

We’re taking all overs on our four prop bets this week.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing TDs (-105)

Prescott is cooking lately and the Eagles defense has giving up plenty in the passing game, including 397 yards and four touchdowns to Washington’s Sam Howell. The Cowboys should be smart enough not to try and run too often against a tough Eagles run defense. Take the over here.

D’Andre Smith over 56.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Cowboys have been pretty decent when defending the run this year, but in many games they were so far ahead that the opposition had to pass. We don’t see that happening this week. And the Cowboys’ excellent pass defense, plus the turnover issues on Philadelphia, are crying for the running game. Plenty of D’Andre Smith for the over, and...

Jalen Hurts over 28.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jalen Hurts will join Swift in running the ball. The Cowboys unique positioning on defense along with plenty of stunts can leave lanes open for mobile QBs. Hurts will use his legs plenty.

CeeDee Lamb over 76.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Eagles secondary is going to be under attack from the Dallas offense, and they will funnel plenty of targets to an on-fire CeeDee Lamb. He should break 100 yards again this week.

Where do you stand on these prop bets? Which would you take? Hit the comments.

