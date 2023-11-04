In the truest of sense, Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles appears to be a coin flip proposition. Oddsmakers are generally giving the Eagles a three-point advantage, but for those unaware, playing on your home field is generally calculated to be worth three points. As noted, this suggests that those in charge view the teams to be rather even.

As we do every week, we have performed an exercise ourselves to see which team has the upper hand. This is said somewhat tongue-in-cheek as we are talking about a simulation in Madden 24 here, but any time we can run things through an impartial party it is always interesting.

This week’s simulation seems to like the Cowboys’ odds as it has them winning and doing so rather comfortably.

Notable Madden statistics

Dak Prescott: 15/22, 245 yards, 2 touchdowns

Tony Pollard: 9 carries, 36 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 receptions, 66 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Michael Gallup: 3 receptions, 94 yards, 1 touchdown

CeeDee Lamb: 3 receptions, 53 yards

Brandin Cooks: 4 receptions, 26 yards

Micah Parsons: 2 sacks

Stephon Gilmore: 1 interception

Brandon Aubrey missed his first field goal attempt

As you can see it was a rather productive day for Tony Pollard in the scoring department, and even for Michael Gallup as he took a deep touchdown to the house in the third quarter to really put things away. Notably, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey missed his only field goal attempt of the day which would deny him the opportunity to have the NFL’s record for consecutive field goals made all to himself (he is currently tied with Travis Coons for the record at 18).

You can also see that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception and if you watch the simulation you will see that it was a nice one by Stephon Gilmore. If you do watch you will see why these simulations are not perfect as a pass thrown by Dak Prescott inexplicably hit the hands of an Eagles defender without him coming away with the interception. This exercise is for fun and can be enlightening, but it is not without faults or flaws.

Madden predictions this season and game result:

Week 1: Madden predicted Cowboys win 23-20, Cowboys won 40-0

Week 2: Madden predicted Cowboys win 27-14, Cowboys won 30-10

Week 3: Madden predicted Cowboys win 14-7, Cowboys lost 28-16

Week 4: Madden predicted Cowboys win 41-14, Cowboys won 38-3

Week 5: Madden predicted Cowboys win, 27-19, Cowboys lost 42-10

Week 6: Madden predicted Cowboys lose, 21-17, Cowboys won 20-17

Week 8: Madden predicted Cowboys lose, 30-27, Cowboys won 43-20

Overall Madden Accuracy so far this season: 3-4

Madden has struggled to find consistency this season when it comes to predicting Cowboys games, but perhaps this is the week that it nails things completely on the head. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Let’s hope that Madden at least got Dallas winning correct.