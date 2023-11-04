Tyron Smith could see his first action since Week 6.

Not only is Tyron Smith ‘questionable’ to play Sunday against the Eagles this weekend, but his backup also has the same status on the final injury report. Chuma Edoga, who has started the last two games for Smith with his neck injury, is also questionable to play because of a knee and ankle injury. Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was listed as ‘limited’ for Friday’s practice. Edoga has been on the injury report as ‘limited’ all three days. Smith has played in four games this year and has missed three, extending his streak to eight consecutive seasons of missing at least three starts.

Dallas is looking to change the narrative around them when it comes to big games.

Is there any added meaning this week based on how they played against the 49ers four weeks ago? “It’s got enough meaning in the sense of who they are,” Prescott said, “them being in the division, having the success they’ve had over the past couple of years, being a great team, being great on offense and defense, which obviously makes them a Super Bowl contender. But this rivalry has enough, even when these two teams aren’t playing this well, this game is still one people look forward to. I damn sure do. Especially playing in Philly. It’s a great one.”

The Cowboys will need to contain A.J. Brown, making DaRon Bland a key player on Sunday.

Brown, who has an NFL-record six straight games with at least 125 yards receiving, had a combined 11 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys last season. When the Cowboys lost Trevon Diggs in a Week 3 practice due to a torn ACL in his left knee, there were major concerns about the cornerback spot. DaRon Bland has more than answered any questions. He has three interception returns for touchdown this season, a Cowboys record. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he has allowed a league-low minus-39.4 target EPA as the nearest defender in coverage. Among corners with at least 30 targets, he and Stephon Gilmore are among the top five in completion percentage allowed (47.1% and 47.2%).

Dallas and Philadelphia have mastered roster building.

These teams have taken different approaches to building rosters, with Roseman being a little bolder with in-season trades in comparison to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager. But don’t dismiss what Jones did in 2018 when he traded a 2019 first-round pick to the Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper. And with McCarthy big on the development of players, the Cowboys gave a 2024 fourth-rounder to the 49ers to acquire quarterback Trey Lance just before the start of the season. The division rivals even pulled off a draft-night trade with each other in 2021.

The Cowboys can make some noise through the air, but their offensive line has a monumental task ahead of them.

The Eagles have one of the deepest, best defensive lines in the league, but their secondary is vulnerable. Last week against Sam Howell, the Eagles allowed 397 yards passing and four touchdowns, it was their third time allowing a 300-yard passer this season. Their secondary has also allowed 16 passing scores, despite playing against struggling quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones, and Zach Wilson. Conversely, the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are coming off their best passing game of the season and should be able to challenge Philadelphia’s secondary. The Eagles rank 26th against the pass, but do have the NFL’s best rushing defense, so attacking them through the air makes sense. The issue with throwing the ball is it gives the Eagles’ monster defensive line the opportunity to come after Prescott behind an offensive line struggling to find consistency. Yet being aggressive in the passing game is Dallas’ best opportunity. If the offensive line can hold up, the Cowboys’ offense should be able to have success throwing the ball.

Bland has been the perfect replacement for Diggs since his ACL tear.

While the Cowboys would obviously love to still have Diggs out there, his loss hasn’t been quite as devastating as initially feared. That’s because second-year cornerback DaRon Bland took over for Diggs and has excelled in a larger role. Bland has allowed a quarterback rating of just 24.9 and has four interceptions, including a league-high three pick sixes on the year. Diggs may still be a ways away from returning to game action, but he has recently returned to the Cowboys’ locker room. While speaking with reporters, Diggs gave a glowing review of Bland’s performance in replacing him. “Yeah, it’s amazing just to see what he’s capable of,” Diggs said. “I’ve been watching him ever since he came in. He always been a heck of a player. Just excited to see him just play and he’s playing like one of the best corners right now. I’m excited for him. Truly happy for him.”

