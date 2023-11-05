Cowboys vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV schedule, game time, coverage map and more

There’s not much more to say about this one. The Dallas Cowboys versus the Philadelphia Eagles is an intense rivalry that almost always goes a long way in deciding the winner of the NFC East. Currently the Eagles lead the division, but with a win this week, and another against the woeful New York Giants in Week 10, the Cowboys will move ahead based on tiebreaker rules.

Dallas managed to find their offense coming out of the bye, with both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb having outstanding games. Mike McCarthy’s play-calling seemed to be improved in the win over the Los Angeles Rams, and the offense attacked downfield more in the passing game. With the Eagles’ shaky pass defense, expect that trend to continue this week.

On the other side, the Eagles are going to try and run the ball down the Cowboys’ throats. The Dallas defense will have to slow down D’Andre Swift and contain Jalen Hurts’ ability to scramble and run. If they do that, they can take their chances with a solid secondary against a QB in Hurts who has been turning the ball over.

Let’s get some game details.

Cowboys vs Eagles game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Nov. 5, 2023

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Philadelphia SiriusXM 82 or 229 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 158 or 385 SXM App

Streaming: Sling, FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (5-2)

Eagles record: (7-1)

Odds: Dallas +3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Eagles 24

