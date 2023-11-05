It was an action-packed Week 9 game at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Dallas Cowboys took on the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles for the upper hand in the NFC East. In a tremendous back-and-forth game, the Cowboys got all the way down to the Eagles redzone on the final drive, but came up short for the loss. Let’s scroll through social media for commentary and highlights of the game.

The heartbeat of the Eagles offense on show during the first drive.

First Tush Push sighting on the first Philly drive. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) November 5, 2023

Cowboys first sack comes from last weeks highlight player, Sam Williams.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams with the strip-sack. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts recovers. Second sack of season for Williams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 5, 2023

It was an unfavorable start to the game seeing the Eagles convert on fourth-down two times that kept the drive moving to score the first touchdown.

Everything the Cowboys could've feared about this game happened in the first two drives. The Cowboys couldn't run. The Eagles use 4 downs to move the ball, A.J. Brown can't be stopped and even when the Cowboys make a play, it doesn't hurt them. Could be a long day. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 5, 2023

Opening drives are becoming an issue for this Dallas defense.

And for the sixth straight game the Cowboys defense has now allowed points on the opponent's first possession. Kenneth Gainwell on a 12-yard run after the Eagles convert two fourth-down chances. Philly overcame a second and 23. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 5, 2023

The Cowboys respond and match the Eagles aggressive mentality on fourth-down and score on the ensuing drive.

Cowboys convert a fourth and 1 of their own. Not the tush push, but a 29-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott hits Jake Ferguson for a tying TD on the next play. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 5, 2023

Jake Ferguson put the Cowboys on the board in the first quarter in Philly. https://t.co/Q3izwVcND7 pic.twitter.com/qc7N0BgQtZ — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 5, 2023

The Cowboys defense applied pressure to keep it close.

11 and 92 swarmed Hurts on that one for the sack. #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys — Brandon C (@Icebreaker21) November 5, 2023

Parsons with the sack and Hurts is hurt — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 5, 2023

KaVontae Turpin helps the Cowboys score in the redzone and take the lead.

Cowboys haven't lost a game this season in which they obtained a lead. They currently lead the Eagles, 14-7. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 5, 2023

The Eagles go down field and score from the one-yard line. It’s a frustrating watch with the officials.

I don't remember the NFL changing the rules eliminating the false start. That's not a thing anymore? — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 5, 2023

That’s a horrible flag on Gilmore.



My goodness refs. — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) November 5, 2023

Brandon Aubrey hits a field goal from 51-yards. He sets a new NFL record.

Brandon Aubrey from 51 yards and he sets an NFL record with his 19th straight made FG to open a career. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 5, 2023

Dropped passes were an issue.

It's time to get Michael Gallup off the field. He is a net-negative for the offense. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 5, 2023

Nerves started to heighten as the game got through the third-quarter.

Obviously not ideal for the Cowboys to punt there.



The defense is going to have to generate a turnover. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 5, 2023

Credit to the Dallas defense for making that as painless as possible. Slim, slim hopes. But they are still alive. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 6, 2023

Ok so Schoony was short. But he was tackled half hour before he caught the ball. So why no DPI call? — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) November 6, 2023

Eagles extend the lead before the fourth-quarter.

Great move by AJ Brown to get upfield and score.



Eagles take a two score lead, late 3rd quarter. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 5, 2023

It was a chaotic ending that had Dallas down to the 5-yard line and then fall short.

WHAT IS GOING ONNNNNNNN — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) November 6, 2023

Sickening. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 6, 2023

don't let the awful play calling and clock management by McCarthy distract you from a terrible ref job — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 6, 2023

Lamb is tackled short of the goal line. Eagles win the first dogfight. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 6, 2023