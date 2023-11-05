 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Eagles recap: The excruciating Dallas loss as seen through social media

As you can imagine there were a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans upset with Sunday’s loss.

By Mike Poland
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It was an action-packed Week 9 game at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Dallas Cowboys took on the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles for the upper hand in the NFC East. In a tremendous back-and-forth game, the Cowboys got all the way down to the Eagles redzone on the final drive, but came up short for the loss. Let’s scroll through social media for commentary and highlights of the game.

The heartbeat of the Eagles offense on show during the first drive.

Cowboys first sack comes from last weeks highlight player, Sam Williams.

It was an unfavorable start to the game seeing the Eagles convert on fourth-down two times that kept the drive moving to score the first touchdown.

Opening drives are becoming an issue for this Dallas defense.

The Cowboys respond and match the Eagles aggressive mentality on fourth-down and score on the ensuing drive.

The Cowboys defense applied pressure to keep it close.

KaVontae Turpin helps the Cowboys score in the redzone and take the lead.

The Eagles go down field and score from the one-yard line. It’s a frustrating watch with the officials.

Brandon Aubrey hits a field goal from 51-yards. He sets a new NFL record.

Dropped passes were an issue.

Nerves started to heighten as the game got through the third-quarter.

Eagles extend the lead before the fourth-quarter.

It was a chaotic ending that had Dallas down to the 5-yard line and then fall short.

