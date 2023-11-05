Cowboys at Eagles inactives: Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga both active

The Cowboys are getting closer and closer to kicking off their first game of the year against the Eagles. They made the trip to Philadelphia with some injury concerns at left tackle, but now that the inactive report has been released, we have a better idea of what the offensive line will look like.

The Cowboys had 10 players on their injury report throughout the week, though most of those were due to veteran rest days. In fact, only two players had any sort of game designation: Tyron Smith and backup Chuma Edoga. Smith missed last week’s game as a last-second inactive, while Edoga couldn’t finish the game with an ankle injury. Both were questionable coming into this one.

Now, just before kickoff, both will be active. Earlier in the week, there had been concern that the Cowboys may have one or the other available, but it now appears that Smith will be good to go at left tackle, with Edoga returning to his role as the top backup at both left tackle and left guard.

That means the inactives list today is all healthy scratches. The list includes rookies Deuce Vaughn, Jalen Brooks, Viliami Fehoko, and Eric Scott Jr. alongside Noah Igbinoghene and Trey Lance, the latter of whom is once again the designated emergency quarterback.

As for the Eagles, they are without four players today due to injury, the most notable of which is starting guard Cam Jurgens. Also inactive is edge rusher Derek Barnett, who has been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks.