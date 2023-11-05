 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys at Eagles inactives: Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga both active

Cowboys inactives for their matchup against the Eagles are in... Tyron Smith will play!

By David Howman
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Cowboys are getting closer and closer to kicking off their first game of the year against the Eagles. They made the trip to Philadelphia with some injury concerns at left tackle, but now that the inactive report has been released, we have a better idea of what the offensive line will look like.

The Cowboys had 10 players on their injury report throughout the week, though most of those were due to veteran rest days. In fact, only two players had any sort of game designation: Tyron Smith and backup Chuma Edoga. Smith missed last week’s game as a last-second inactive, while Edoga couldn’t finish the game with an ankle injury. Both were questionable coming into this one.

Now, just before kickoff, both will be active. Earlier in the week, there had been concern that the Cowboys may have one or the other available, but it now appears that Smith will be good to go at left tackle, with Edoga returning to his role as the top backup at both left tackle and left guard.

That means the inactives list today is all healthy scratches. The list includes rookies Deuce Vaughn, Jalen Brooks, Viliami Fehoko, and Eric Scott Jr. alongside Noah Igbinoghene and Trey Lance, the latter of whom is once again the designated emergency quarterback.

As for the Eagles, they are without four players today due to injury, the most notable of which is starting guard Cam Jurgens. Also inactive is edge rusher Derek Barnett, who has been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2023 NFL Week 9

View all 38 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys