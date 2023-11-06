So close, yet so far.

ONE LAST CHANCE Prescott and the offense had a chance to take the lead, but after crossing mid field, the Eagles defensive line forced two sacks on back to back plays to back up the Dallas offense. On third down, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for 13 yards. On fourth and 8, Prescott could not find Tolbert on a pass that was just a touch above his head. Please tell me why Tolbert is the one we are trying to get the ball to with the game on the line? You have Lamb and Cooks and even Ferguson and you go to Tolbert? Make it make sense. The Eagles tried to give the game away with a fumble, but Micah Parsons could not bounce on it. The offense had the ball at the six yard line, and after two sacks, the offense could not find the end zone resulting in the loss 28-23.

While they didn’t decide the outcome, these plays definitely impacted the final result.

Face mask on a touchback – For the second time, the Eagles got a 15-yard penalty on the Cowboys’ kickoff and took the field position and scored a touchdown. This time, Rashad Evans had a face mask penalty on a kickoff that was a touchback. The Eagles started the third quarter at the 40-yard line and marched for a score, ending the drive with a DaVonta Smith touchdown catch to grab a 21-17 lead. Decision not to take the points – Trailing 28-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, but opted to go for the touchdown instead of a field goal to make it an eight-point game. Prescott’s pass was caught by Luke Schoonmaker, but the touchdown called on the field was changed by replay officials, who had his knee down at the 1-yard line.

In a game that had practically everything, there was a lot to observe.

3. ALLEY-OOPS - With some serious help from penalties, the Eagles took control in a third quarter in which they outscored Dallas, 14-0. Philly’s only flaw came after Brown’s 4-yard touchdown catch to make the score 28-17. After juking his way into the end zone, Brown handed the ball to co-receiver Smith. He ran toward the goal posts and lofted a basketball-style pass to the trailing Brown who - we think? - was supposed to spike it over the crossbar. Instead, he fumbled the “pass” and wound up flailing and awkwardly shoving the ball well under the crossbar. Pretty touchdown. Hideous celebration. 2. MORAL VICTORY? - The Cowboys weren’t perfect by any means, but they had several chances to tap out of this slugfest and refused to wilt. Despite the gut-punch overturned touchdown and Dak’s misstep, they still had multiple chances to beat the NFL’s best team in its home stadium. No such thing as moral victories in the NFL. But the Cowboys made a much better showing in this loss than the one against the NFC’s other elite team - the 49ers - a month ago.

What is your takeaway from this heartbreaker?

CeeDee Lamb continues to shine CeeDee Lamb finished with a career-high 11 catches for 192 yards in the loss. Lamb has been fantastic since the loss at San Francisco on Oct. 8. In the last three games, Lamb has 30 catches for 467 yards with two touchdowns. Lamb said he’s not a slot receiver, but the Cowboys are moving him all over the field to make plays. The Eagles defended Lamb in zone coverage with two defenders close to him and in man-to-man coverage. Yet it was Lamb trying to make a play to end the game. On the last play of the game, Dak Prescott’s throw was completed to Lamb with the clock winding down, but the receiver was stopped at the Eagles 4 to end the game.

Football truly is a game of inches.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott stepping out of bounds proves costly in loss vs Eagles Let’s get one thing clear. We’re not pinning this loss on Prescott. That would be idiotic. Prescott is arguably the biggest reason the Cowboys had a chance to win late. He finished 29-of-44 for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles had zero answer for No. 4, including on third and fourth down. This failed scramble, though, is perhaps the one Cowboys fans will look back on the most while processing this loss. It’s just unfortunate Prescott has to wear it, but Eagles DE Brandon Graham arguably deserves more credit than Dak does blame. It was Graham’s hustle that forced the QB out of bounds. Lamb’s near-game-winning TD and Prescott stepping out of bounds were just two of three heartbreaking cases of the Cowboys coming up inches short. On 4th and goal earlier in the fourth quarter, Luke Schoonmaker caught a touchdown, but replay showed the rookie TE was an inch shy of the goal line when his knee was down. The Cowboys ended up getting the ball back and scoring a TD in short order, but that play cost Dallas a precious three minutes of game clock.

