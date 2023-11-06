The final game of Week 0 in the NFL features the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. The Chargers are 3-4 on the year while the Jets are 4-3.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: If you think the Cowboys are a frustrating team, imagine being a fan of the Chargers. Still, I’m taking them to cover versus the Jets, even on the road. Why? Probably because it’s the Jets as the opponent, although they are 4-3. Who knows how this one will go.

Matt Holleran: This MNF game between the Jets and Chargers may end up having serious playoff implications when the season comes to an end. Both teams desperately need this win and I think we will be in for a competitive matchup. I see the Jets being able to make life difficult for Justin Herbert and forcing him into a couple of mistakes. New York’s defense leads the way in a low-scoring game. Give me the Jets, 20-17.

RJ Ochoa: The Chargers lived up to their tiny little challenge last week against Chicago, but this one against the Jets is of a bigger variety. I’d love to take the Jets and believe that their defense does enough to win it but I can’t totally talk myself into it. Give me L.A. along the lines of 23-16.

Tom Ryle: The Jets are feeling feisty with their winning record, while the Chargers seem very disappointing. But the AFC is a mess right now and teams are so hard to figure out. Either LA gets things sorted out, or New York starts looking legit in this game. I’m gonna go with the latter and pick the Jets in a squeaker.

David Howman: The Jets are surprisingly competitive without Aaron Rodgers, and the Chargers have a knack for making every game competitive regardless of the opponent. That should make this a close game, but I have faith in the better quarterback winning the day. I’ll take the Chargers 24-13.

OCC: Some teams have a playcaller who plays not to lose. The Chargers have a playcaller who “wants to light the scoreboard up.” I’m going with the Kellen Moore offense over the Jets defense.

Brian Martin: Logic would say go with the team who has the home-field advantage and one of the leagues better defenses, but I’m going against logic in this Monday night matchup. I think the Chargers can do enough offensively to squeak by and earn the “W”.