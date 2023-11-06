CeeDee Lamb’s huge day against the Eagles continues his dominance for the Dallas Cowboys

Through the first five weeks of the season, WR CeeDee Lamb had just 27 receptions for 358 yards and one touchdown. Lamb came into the season with big expectations, as he has gradually improved each season of his young NFL career. Lamb voiced his frustrations after the 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in week five, wanting to contribute more.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on wanting the ball more to help the team win: “I have to make it clear, I’m not stingy. I’m here to help. I don’t necessarily think you take anyone in the first round and not have them help the team. That’s point blank period. Just let me do what I can do… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2023

Since that moment, Lamb has been on fire for the Cowboys. In just the last three games Lamb has accumulated 30 receptions for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

His best game of the season came in the heartbreaking 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He had a career high 16 targets which resulted in 11 catches for 191 yards. It was Lamb’s third career game of 10+ receptions and 150+ receiving yards, tying legendary WR Michael Irvin for the most games hitting that mark in Cowboys history. In just his fourth season with the team, Lamb is already living up to his iconic jersey number.

Sunday was an absolute masterpiece from CeeDee Lamb.



(via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/vXtcv9G7vJ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 6, 2023

Fantasy owners should expect the trend to continue too, with the team’s next three games coming against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders. Lamb is heating up at the right time for the Cowboys, and if he continues this pace he will likely earn Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro honors in the NFC, further setting himself up for a massive payday in Dallas.