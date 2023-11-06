The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when it comes to CeeDee Lamb, who is coming off of a career-high 191-yard performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, as the Cowboys front office says, talent acquisition is a 365-day-a-year thing.

Dallas is staying true to that statement as they are currently looking for more wide receiver help. In this case, it's former fourth-round pick Martavis Bryant, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after a five-year hiatus. He will work out for the Cowboys, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, as Dallas has an open spot on their practice squad.

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant who has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell, is expected to workout for the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow.

He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 when he was with the Oakland Raiders. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 6, 2023

Bryant racked up 76 receptions for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was hit with a four-game suspension in 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy and missed the entire 2016 campaign once he violated it again. After being conditionally reinstated in 2017, Bryant registered 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns.

A new journey began for Bryant in 2018 when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be released that September but was re-signed 10 days later, although he was facing a one-year ban for another substance abuse policy violation. Bryant played in eight games and produced 266 yards on 19 receptions. However, after being placed on injured reserve that December with a knee injury, Bryant was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Bryant applied for reinstatement in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

Thanks to the NFL taking a softer stance on marijuana, Bryant is back after short stints with the Canadian Football League, the FCFL, and the XFL. At 6'4" with a pretty big catch radius, Bryant has shown flashes during his career of a guy who can contribute. Seeing as he's been away from the NFL this long, this is simply the Cowboys taking a flyer on a guy who might be able to bring something to the table. If not, it doesn't hurt them at all.