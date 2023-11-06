The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a loss, and one against the Philadelphia Eagles of all teams, which only makes matters worse. Thankfully for Dallas, they will be back at home this weekend to host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium, a building where they are riding an NFL-high 11-game winning streak.

Last time that Dallas played at home they defeated the Los Angeles Rams, but at halftime the team immortalize a franchise great. DeMarcus Ware joined the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor that day just a few months after being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We have been very fortunate to have several opportunities to interview Ware and had another chance on Monday, our first since he received a couple of new suit jackets. You can watch our conversation below where we obviously discussed his recent honors.

Of course we could not leave the conversation without discussing the Cowboys loss to Philadelphia and interestingly Ware was, like some fans, a bit inspired by the team’s performance despite the loss. He noted that Dallas proved they can contend with top-tier teams but reinforced how critical it will be to stack the wins together now and obviously beat Philly when Dallas hosts them next month.

Congratulations to DeMarcus Ware on his rightful place in the HOF and ROH. He earned every bit of those honors.