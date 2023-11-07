We have reached the midway point of the 2023 NFL season which is unbelievable.

By now we have a very solid understanding of who teams are, which groups have disappointed and are at a place where we can start to look forward at a potential playoff picture. This is all par for the course in the month of November.

With half of the season to go there are a lot of things that can and will ultimately change, but what is the state of the league right now? As always we have put together our power rankings following the latest round of play and gathered where outlets across the internet have the Dallas Cowboys ranked.

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 (LW: 1)

They are masters of winning the most crucial moments. It is so annoying. Sigh.

2. Baltimore Ravens, 7-2 (LW: 2)

It feels like nobody is willing to give them their due. They look unstoppable.

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2 (LW: 3)

They are still figuring out their offense and are 7-2. Must be nice.

4. Detroit Lions, 6-2 (LW: 6)

Have you ever been this excited to watch the Thanksgiving Day game before ours?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-2 (LW: 7)

They host the 49ers this week and it is likely going to be epic.

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-3 (LW: 8)

There is no team that I am more afraid of than the Bengals. They do not ever go away. It is so impressive.

7. Dallas Cowboys, 5-3 (LW: 4)

Losing on Sunday stung, but it provided promise about a lot of important things. The Cowboys are still a very good team but now have a lot of work to do and less room for error.

8. Miami Dolphins, 6-3 (LW: 5)

Like Dallas the Dolphins had a chance to change the narrative and did not.

9. San Francisco 49ers, 5-3 (LW: 9)

There is no way that they lose four in a row, right?

10. Cleveland Browns, 5-3 (LW: 12)

Sunday may have been their most complete overall game. It will never not hurt watching Amari Cooper be productive for them.

11. Buffalo Bills, 5-4 (LW: 10)

Not to do the “I’ve been saying” thing but I have been noting since the offseason how the Bills really did nothing to add to a group that clearly wasn’t enough last year. And they are failing in similar spots (injuries don’t help). They are on the outside looking in right now.

12. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3 (LW: 11)

It feels like they are not catching the same heat that the Dolphins, Cowboys and Bills are for losing their measuring stick games, but they had just as great of an opportunity.

13. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-4 (LW: 13)

They have won the easy games on their schedule but have a big test at home on Sunday against Detroit. It doesn’t feel like anybody is back believing in them again, but they are definitely in the playoff conversation.

14. Minnesota Vikings, 5-4 (LW: 14)

The Joshua Dobbs story is amazing.

15. Houston Texans, 4-4 (LW: 20)

C.J. Stroud, ladies and gentlemen. They are going to be a playoff team. Book it.

16. New Orleans Saints, 5-4 (LW: 15)

Above .500, but does anybody think they are a good team?

17. Indianapolis Colts, 4-5 (LW: 17)

Shane Steichen is doing such a great job here. We cannot bury them quite yet.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-3 (LW: 21)

Obviously they have five wins to their record, but it feels so fluky and unsustainable. We will see.

19. New York Jets, 4-4 (LW: 18)

It really is a shame to watch such an incredible defense get absolutely no help on the other side of the ball. Just about everybody agrees that the Jets front office and coaching staff did the overall group a disservice by not bringing in another quarterback option before the trade deadline.

20. Washington Commanders, 4-5 (LW: 22)

Sunday was legitimately impressive, even if the Patriots are a bit down (to put it lightly).

Washington winning games and pushing themselves out of contention for a top-tier quarterback is fine by all of us.

21. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-4 (LW: 28)

Seriously... how bad was Josh McDaniels?

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5 (LW: 25)

They lost, but the offense showed serious life. Ultimately though this team is eh.

23. Green Bay Packers, 3-5 (LW: 27)

A win at Lambeau Field certainly made the home crowd happy but this team looks really lost. It will be interesting to see how they approach the quarterback position in the offseason.

24. Tennessee Titans, 3-5 (LW: 16)

Nobody enjoys watching their games right now.

25. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6 (LW: 19)

No Matthew Stafford made things all the more difficult.

26. Denver Broncos, 3-5 (LW: 23)

Imagine if they beat the Bills next Monday night.

27. Atlanta Falcons, 4-5 (LW: 24)

Losing to Joshua Dobbs (no disrespect to Dobbs) is an all-time bad look given the circumstances. The Falcons make things so needlessly difficult.

28. New England Patriots, 2-7 (LW: 26)

It is so strange to see them play so poorly so consistently.

29. Chicago Bears, 2-7 (LW: 32)

The Tyson Bagent thing is fun to a degree. I hope you share that sentiment because they are playing on Thursday night this week so you will have to watch them.

30. Carolina Panthers, 1-7 (LW: 29)

There has to be quite the level of concern among fans that the team traded up for not the best quarterback in the 2023 class.

31. Arizona Cardinals, 1-8 (LW: 31)

I’m legitimately looking forward to seeing Kyler Murray’s return. But this team is out of the mix.

32. New York Giants, 2-7 (LW: 30)

All the best to Daniel Jones and his road to recovery from a torn ACL. Everything has gone wrong for the Giants this season. Everything.

Down just a bit.

A few inches here, a foot out of bounds there, a fumble taking an unlucky bounce ... the Cowboys cruelly lost a game they absolutely could have and probably should have won in Philadelphia, and I just couldn’t kill them for that. But should I? The question is whether you think coming up just short on some of these critical plays is a chronic issue or not. The Week 3 loss to Arizona screams yes, with all the red-zone failures. Sunday qualifies as further evidence there’s a problem. Yet, they’ve shown the ability to bludgeon so-so teams and outplayed the Chargers in crunch time. It’s unclear. I’m not bailing on Dallas now, not after the defense clamped down late and Dak Prescott made some big plays. But I am worried in the long run.

ESPN: 9 (LW: 5)

A bit of a further fall. They also listed a non-quarterback MVP for each team.

Non-QB MVP: WR CeeDee Lamb Lamb is on pace to set Cowboys records for catches (121) and yards (1,751) in a single season, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. He has put up back-to-back 150-receiving-yard games, the first Dallas receiver to do that since Miles Austin in 2009. He has 14 100-yard receiving games in his career, trailing only Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (15). Despite the extra attention from defenses, Lamb is still making a ton of plays whether lining up outside or in the slot. — Todd Archer

USA Today: 8 (LW: 6)

This is a popular are to place Dallas this week.

Four of their next five games are at AT&T Stadium, and the next three overall against teams a collective 12 games below .500. Very good opportunity to make hay in the NFC East ahead of Week 14’s rematch with Philadelphia – especially if WR CeeDee Lamb stays hot (30 catches for 466 yards over past three weeks).

Yahoo: 9 (LW: 6)

A bit more harsh words for the Cowboys.

It’s fine for Micah Parsons to say it’ll be OK the next time around, but he practically said the same thing after the blowout loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys found a way to blow a winnable game against the Eagles, making a misstep every time a winning opportunity presented itself. The problem is that happens with the Cowboys way too often in big games. It seems like that’s part of their DNA, rather than a streak of bad luck.

CBS Sports: 7 (LW: 4)

Most people agree that there is something to build upon based off of last week.

They lost to the Eagles, but they have to feel good about the way they played. Dak Prescott came up big in a big game, which is important for down the road.

The Athletic: 12 (LW: 9)

They also handed out report cards. All told this feels a bit low.

Report card: C-plus The Cowboys always get graded harshly because of their place in the league’s history and owner Jerry Jones’ penchant for drawing a bull’s-eye on his squad. This year, the spotlight is all the brighter because Mike McCarthy jettisoned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and designated himself the man to take Dallas over the top. Instead, the Cowboys are now 0-2 in their showdown games (against San Francisco and Philadelphia) and they are middle of the pack offensively (14th in yards per play, 5.3).

Sports Illustrated: 9 (LW: 6)

That’s that.