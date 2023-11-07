Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2023 NFL Week 10

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Giants in NFL Week 10 as Dallas hosts New York on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a loss for just the third time this season and thankfully in each of the last two instances they have returned to their winning ways. Odds are that this will happen again as the Cowboys are set to host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Aside from the history of success Dallas has had against their division rivals, the Giants are also down their top two quarterbacks as their season has gone worse than any of their fans could have ever imagined.

Still, though, it is never easy to win in the NFL and the Cowboys know that they cannot overlook their opponents. They have an 11-game winning streak at home at AT&T Stadium, and if they want to add to it they will have to get great performances from the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and many others.

Just what exactly the Giants are going to do on offense remains to be seen, but that is what the week leading up to the game is for.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

