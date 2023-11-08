The Dallas Cowboys' owner gave his thoughts on the offense on Tuesday.

Jones covered multiple topics, but he spoke a lot about the Cowboys’ offense and gave credit where it was due for how well Dak Prescott played. “If Dak [Prescott] can have those kind of games. We can, I think, get where we want to be this year,” said Jones. He also mentioned the struggles from the right side of the offensive line, specifically with Terence Steele, that allowed 12 pressures on Prescott during the game. However, he credited Prescott’s ability to play like he did, even with a season-high amount of pressures throughout the game. Will Dallas Get Terence Steele Help? Jones admitted that Steele struggled in this game but that getting him help would limit the offense overall. He also contributed Steele’s play to the 26-year-old bouncing back from his season-ending ACL tear in December last year. The form of help could come in having more tight ends on the field, helping with pass protection. However, the owner agrees with head coach Mike McCarthy that scheming the offense around this would take away from the passing game. “You could second guess leaving him on an island… I don’t really think he’s on an island, but he did struggle, but I’m glad we got him,” said Jones.

Tyron Smith had arguably his best game of the season on Sunday.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano breathlessly informs us, behind a paywall, that he believes Tyron is nearing his career’s end as the writer labels Smith among his “surprise NFL offseason cut/trade candidates.” Surprise? Not to any Cowboys fan who has been paying just a little bit of attention. The four “strikeouts” that give ESPN its “golden sombrero”? Let’s swing away … 1-Graziano explains to us that the tackle’s eight-year, $98 million contract expires at the end of this season. … using this as a signal that Tyron could consider retirement after 2023 - which Cowboys Nation also knows. This isn’t “news.” 2- ESPN writes, “He is about to be 33 and has had a tough time staying on the field in recent years.” Noting this is neither “surprising” or “bold.” Many Cowboys fans can recite by rote the fact that Smith has missed significant time in four straight seasons, including being sidelined 13 games in 2022. … and is struggling to stay healthy this year as well. This isn’t “news.” 3- The “insider” piece politely explains to us that Dallas “drafted Tyler Smith in the first round in 2022 to replace” Tyron.

The Cowboys signal-caller knows they can get better, and they will.

When asked about a litmus test on Tuesday, Prescott had an answer ready and waiting as it showed he went back and did his homework. It’s that attitude and that dedication that Prescott takes to his job as leader of the Cowboys. And while he remains hurt and disappointed about the loss to the Eagles, there is no going backwards for the Cowboys. It wasn’t a moral victory, but they know they were inches away from beating the Eagles and it was certain proof that they are headed in the right direction as a championship contender in the NFC. They plan to learn from it and get better headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, get back on a winning streak so they can be ready for the rematch against the Eagles on Dec. 10. “We’ve got to get better,” Prescott said. “We’ve got to get better to find to find a way to gain those two those inches on a few plays. And tough I mean, I stepped out of bounds that that’s an inch right? Probably should have dove for the pylon just earlier before I straddled the sideline. We’ll get better on the route to [tight end Luke] Schoonmaker. We will make that work next time. You know what I mean? So there’s things that you take from a game that you learned. But at this point it’s not about proving anything.

The Cowboys are certainly in the 24/7 business of player acquisition.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing Bryant to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. A 2014 NFL Draft fourth-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers who last played for the Raiders, Bryant was indefinitely suspended by the NFL in December of 2018 for violation of the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban in which he was suspended for the duration of the 2016 season for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Bryant had recently been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and subsequently reported Monday that the wideout was headed to Dallas for a workout. Never one to shy away from taking a flier, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are signing Bryant to see what he’s got left in the tank and if he can stay on the straight and narrow. The 6-foot-4 Bryant showcased big-play ability and a nose for the end zone over his first two seasons with the Steelers from 2014-2015 with a combined 14 touchdowns, including a 94-yarder as a rookie.

